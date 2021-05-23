 Skip to content
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great. The Church of Scientology owns me now.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just lost The Game.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A perfect way to waste time.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Game?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I just lost The Game.


So did everyone else.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not me , I didn't play ..
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What I win?!
You'd have to be a dingbat to click Play Now.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only winning move is...not to play!
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It gets harder quickly, I gave up after about question 4 or 5, ain't nobody got time for that.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Not me , I didn't play ..


If you're aware of the game then you are playing the game.  You lost the game.  I lost the game.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I just lost The Game.


Best two out of three?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Christ I did pitifully. I blame alcohol.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
perfect score but faster than just 1%. was doing something else midway thru and paused on a question w/o a timer.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I just lost The Game.


Have we hit peak game where no new people are learning of the game and therefore the game is slowly dying?  Can you imagine, at some point there may actually be a winner who just doesn't know it.

/To be honest, I think it has been a decade since I last lost.
//Presumably you can't actually win the game unless you know the game exists.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Adolf Oliver Nipples: I just lost The Game.

Have we hit peak game where no new people are learning of the game and therefore the game is slowly dying?  Can you imagine, at some point there may actually be a winner who just doesn't know it.

/To be honest, I think it has been a decade since I last lost.
//Presumably you can't actually win the game unless you know the game exists.


We just need to get the pope to declare it over. Francis seems like he'd be cool enough to do that.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The multiple checkboxes one got me.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I missed three. The one with the darkest square, the one with what might be Morse code and the spinner at the end.
 
