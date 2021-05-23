 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Police arrest 150 at Gathering of the TikTok Dipshiats in Huntington Beach, CA   (abc7.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Nuclear weapon, Crime, The Streets, HUNTINGTON BEACH, Police, streets Saturday night, police cruiser, report of a bomb threat  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 10:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huntington Beach: The 909 of the 714.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How did they all get there?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2500+ people, vandalism, attacking cops, etc. In MSP, PDX or STL it's a riot. In the OC, it's just a...

The B-52's Party out of Bounds
Youtube MNX1knUjZl4


/I wonder what the difference is?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
US Capitol Police seen muttering, "You can do that???  Just *arrest* people who are breaking the law???"
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see any stupid dancing... are we sure it was Tik-Tok?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They were booked on a variety of charges including vandalism, the firing of dangerous/illegal fireworks, failure to disperse, and curfew violations

None of which are nearly as serious as shooting and/or promoting vertical video, so where are the arrests for that?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tik Tok Dipshiats is the name of my A Tribe Called Quest cover group.

*you gotta say the whole thing
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: Tik Tok Dipshiats is the name of my A Tribe Called Quest cover group.

*you gotta say the whole thing


What the-??? No mashup?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn I guess you gotta have tiktok to know about all the good parties. Sounds like it was a proper rager.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
150 people begging for attention from each other. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure the "abolish the police" adherents would have preferred just letting all this be brushed aside as youthful hijinx and the aggrieved property owners could just file insurance claims.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is what happens when Tito Ortiz is your mayor.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Bslim: Tik Tok Dipshiats is the name of my A Tribe Called Quest cover group.

*you gotta say the whole thing

What the-??? No mashup?

[Fark user image image 425x401]


How can you do a mash-up? "TikTok Dipshiats" is redundant.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm sure the "abolish the police" adherents would have preferred just letting all this be brushed aside as youthful hijinx and the aggrieved property owners could just file insurance claims.


Sounds like they just wanted to have a beach party, police decided to stop it and that got people pissed, could have just let them have the party.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to know if the "less lethal" rounds were pepper balls, tear gas, or rubber bullets.

The unmarked white vans hauling folks away were also missing in this news broadcast.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

J45Picker: This is what happens when Tito Ortiz is your mayor.


Mayor pro tempore.

One of his kids was sent home from school for not wearing a mask.

And yeah, he's gone on public anti-mask rants.

/ actually pretty typical for most of Huntington Beach
// cross the street neighbor still has a hand-made Trump 2020 sign up
/// I really have to move . . .
 
soupafi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tik Tok is stupid. Now if you don't mind, I have a cloud to yell at.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby, once you say Tik Tok, Dipshiats is redundant.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Spoooooonnn!!!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't use Tik Tok. I don't care for it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm sure the "abolish the police" adherents would have preferred just letting all this be brushed aside as youthful hijinx and the aggrieved property owners could just file insurance claims.


Affluenza much?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.