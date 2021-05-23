 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   Captured Ent doomed to life as fireplace decoration   (zillow.com) divider line
27
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
freq.org.ukView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I could afford a house like this, would I want to live in the Hamptons? Fortunately, a decision I'll never have to make.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That fireplace is the only thing in the interior worth keeping.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's taking couch-lock to a whole new level.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: If I could afford a house like this, would I want to live in the Hamptons? Fortunately, a decision I'll never have to make.



Aren't rich-people houses in the Hamptons second+ homes?  Live in the city, noun-as-a-verb in the Hamptons (weekend, summer, etc.)
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: That fireplace is the only thing in the interior worth keeping.


Rather than an Ent-face, I'd have made it a Balrog.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the body-dumping lake.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: If I could afford a house like this, would I want to live in the Hamptons? Fortunately, a decision I'll never have to make.


Watermill isn't the Hamptons, as much as it would like to be.  Fark, Southampton is barely considered a Hampton, and it has "...hampton," right in the name.  If you're on the lagoon or the Sound, you might as well be in Greenpoint.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the interior decorator had ADD.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gut job.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trapped souls aside,
That is the most amazing fireplace I've ever seen.

A nice chair,
A good brandy,
Several hits of LSD...
It'd be a nice, firelit evening.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: That fireplace is the only thing in the interior worth keeping.


Six mil can buy that, but it can't buy taste.

/Anyone else zoom in on the boobies painting?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cluster f*ck of styles all massed together. I'd need $10 million to own that. The price and the extra to strip most of the ugly out
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also,
When the architect sat down with the client to start the creative process,
why do I get the impression that when they got to the "now, what style are you into?",
they just said "Yes."
 
Taketombo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else notice that the "virtual staging" of the kitchen removed the peninsula with the sink?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've heard of split-level houses? This is a split-personality house.
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gun is good! The Penis is evil! The Penis shoots Seeds, and makes new Life to poison the Earth with a plague of men, as once it was. But the Gun shoots Death and purifies the Earth of the filth of Brutals. Go forth, and kill! Zardoz has spoken.


/obvious
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kiler: The Gun is good! The Penis is evil! The Penis shoots Seeds, and makes new Life to poison the Earth with a plague of men, as once it was. But the Gun shoots Death and purifies the Earth of the filth of Brutals. Go forth, and kill! Zardoz has spoken.


/obvious



Doh, meant that as a reply to cretinbob'simage.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I like the body-dumping lake.


he was saying that for a friend..!!!!
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a bigger problem with the rocks instead of a brick promenade.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How is it zoned for ham radio towers?
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Pick a style.

Also, do you want Ents?  Because this is how you get Ents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kiler: Kiler: The Gun is good! The Penis is evil! The Penis shoots Seeds, and makes new Life to poison the Earth with a plague of men, as once it was. But the Gun shoots Death and purifies the Earth of the filth of Brutals. Go forth, and kill! Zardoz has spoken.


/obvious


Doh, meant that as a reply to cretinbob'simage.


To be fair, it works in response to just about anything.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

deadsanta: allears: If I could afford a house like this, would I want to live in the Hamptons? Fortunately, a decision I'll never have to make.

Watermill isn't the Hamptons, as much as it would like to be.  Fark, Southampton is barely considered a Hampton, and it has "...hampton," right in the name.  If you're on the lagoon or the Sound, you might as well be in Greenpoint.


All about the Hamptons. Those for-sale prices are impressive. Nothing but the finest for the private equity executive who wants to relax after a long week of looting productive businesses.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is a lot to love in that home but the white livingroom and the kitchen are shiatty throwbacks to the worst condo building practices. Almost like the cool stuff is just pasted on the other rooms, and the important stuff is the cheapest cheapness that money could buy.
 
