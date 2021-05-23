 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Florida Man/Poop Smear double-header   (nxsttv.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Obviously German.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Electric bicycle? I'd expect this douche to be rolling coal.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Florida. Not even once.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Better than dumping a steaming pile of remarks and throwing the feces.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building.

Um...whose?  O.o

Has anyone checked for this guy's relatives lately?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Electric bicycle? I'd expect this douche to be rolling coal.


Good crisis actors are hard to come by?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue

Well, at least it was outside the synagogue.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Poop Smear.

This sounds like something I should not click.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  He returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building, authorities said.

I hate lazy reporting.  They never tell you if it's his  poop or not.  Did he do something like decide to eat 10 cans of beans and fill a bag, or did he take a collection?  Did he buy it online?  I'm guessing that can probably be done.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was promised smearing.

And why did they choose a file photo of one under renovation?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA:  He returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building, authorities said.

I hate lazy reporting.  They never tell you if it's his  poop or not.  Did he do something like decide to eat 10 cans of beans and fill a bag, or did he take a collection?  Did he buy it online?  I'm guessing that can probably be done.


I'm actually cool with not knowing any of those details.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Electric bicycle? I'd expect this douche to be rolling coal.


One would think that hardcore coal rollers would only drive EVs recharged by coal plants.  Or maybe drive steam locomotives at the local theme park.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Electric bicycle? I'd expect this douche to be rolling coal.


Hey, it was Miami.  There's still a good chance he was smoking a Cubano while he rode his electric bike.

/almost the same thing
//the diesel smoke is arguably better smelling
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Feces?

Too Lutheran.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
PICS ???


/of him, not the poop, ok, maybe the poop too.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i found a pic...
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i found a pic...
[nydailynews.com image 800x636]


After watching the video in the article, there is clearly something wrong with this guy.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jews should abandon Florida. Send all the MAGAs there, and then dig a canal between Florida and Georgia. Then expel Florida from the union.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Jews should abandon Florida. Send all the MAGAs there, and then dig a canal between Florida and Georgia. Then expel Florida from the union.


Ok, but you are paying an extremely massive premium on the eminent domain purchase of my property to make this happen.  And you have to change your username to AndrewJacksonsProtege.  And we get to call the maga diaspora the "Trail of Beers."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, "Jews should die," according to a police report.
He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.

But don't you dare call him racist.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Obviously German.


There's a reason the Tampa to Frankfurt is called The Chocolate Express.
 
