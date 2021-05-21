 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   So your phone charger stops working midflight, what should you do? Not this   (paddleyourownkanoo.com)
    Dumbass, Flight attendant, American Airlines flight, flight attendant, Waka Suzuki, Passenger, flight deck door, flight attendants  
1971 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 7:50 PM



46 Comments
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Waka Suzuki

I'd play a tiny violin for her, but it seems as if she probably already has her own.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Suzuki stands accused of running down the aircraft aisle from her seat in Economy

Well, sweetheart, there's your problem.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She admitted knocking on the flight deck door because she wanted assistance with her phone charging issue.

Lady, what's the pilot going to be able to do to fix your problem? It's not like there's a board in there with a bunch of switches controlling the phone chargers and yours was flipped off.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: She admitted knocking on the flight deck door because she wanted assistance with her phone charging issue.

Lady, what's the pilot going to be able to do to fix your problem? It's not like there's a board in there with a bunch of switches controlling the phone chargers and yours was flipped off.


Not since the updated COVID chemtrail panels were added anyway.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There were only 60 people on the flight. Just change seats. AND BE NICE to the Flight Attendant.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuttin
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet there was somebody else on the flight with a phone charger, that she could borrow if she asked nicely.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they have phone chargers in the Seattle jail.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She has a husband, you know?

Fark user imageView Full Size
...

When reached for comment about his spouse's behavoir...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: She admitted knocking on the flight deck door because she wanted assistance with her phone charging issue.

Lady, what's the pilot going to be able to do to fix your problem? It's not like there's a board in there with a bunch of switches controlling the phone chargers and yours was flipped off.


She wanted to talk to the airplane's manager. So now we know how to say Karen in Japanese.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, seems like a serious issue. Without her phone, what is she supposed to do for the next 6 hours?  Talk to someone? Read a magazine? Take a nap? What is this, the middle ages?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This, folks, is why phone battery banks were invented.

Other people's USB outlets are never 100% reliable.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I bet there was somebody else on the flight with a phone charger, that she could borrow if she asked nicely.


Looks like the issue was the power outlet built into the seating.


Regardless, I cannot understand how anyone -- apparently not under the influence of alcohol or prescription drugs -- thinks that rushing the cockpit door after physically striking multiple flight attendants was the appropriate course of action for anything short of a life or death issue.  LIke...did she really think that was going to pan out well on a US-bound flight? How? Why?  Has this person been in a coma since 9/11?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I bet there was somebody else on the flight with a phone charger, that she could borrow if she asked nicely.


Or bring her own.  I've got a couple, each the size of half a pack of cigarettes that can keep my phone charged for days.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakira - Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup™ Song)
Youtube pRpeEdMmmQ0
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she was watching Titanic and really wanted to know how it ended
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friggin Japanese think they are superior to every one else. Glad to see she was put in her place.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a small segment of the people we have to deal with at DFW.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: She admitted knocking on the flight deck door because she wanted assistance with her phone charging issue.

Lady, what's the pilot going to be able to do to fix your problem? It's not like there's a board in there with a bunch of switches controlling the phone chargers and yours was flipped off.


You seem to be trying to attribute rational thought to the kind of person who rampages through a plane because their phone charger isn't functioning.

This is, in itself, not rational.

We've gone full meta-unratiònal.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was having a very good time........
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz.......!!!!!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanoosh: Friggin Japanese think they are superior to every one else. Glad to see she was put in her place.


Yeah, I really doubt her story about being spit on. You're an entitled biatch, lady.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: This, folks, is why phone battery banks were invented.

Other people's USB outlets are never 100% reliable.


I always pack one when I fly. Some airports are very iffy on finding a place to plug in. At least I think I did back when air travel was a thing.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: This, folks, is why phone battery banks were invented.

Other people's USB outlets are never 100% reliable.


Some airlines/countries aren't keen on allowing big-ass batteries on a plane.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At his point I'm just happy it wasn't an American.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: This, folks, is why phone battery banks were invented.

Other people's USB outlets are never 100% reliable.


One of my smartest purchases in the last few years. It might have been smarter to just break down and buy a new battery for my car, but this thing I bought managed to jump start it about 5 times before I finally did that. I kept thinking I just needed to drive around long enough for the battery to recharge. That did not work this time.

I was getting good at it too. I could pop the hood, hook it up and be gone in 60 seconds just like that movie. I got a couple of strange looks from folks at the gas station who didn't understand what I was doing.

It can also charge my phone.

At least a flight attendant didn't improperly serve this woman macadamia nuts.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
article: 'Waka Suzuki, a Japanese citizen who was connecting through Dallas with her mother en route to Cancun, Mexico'

That leaves me stunned.   They spent that much money to fly from Japan to Dallas to Mexico so they could stay in Cancun?!    Have they already been banned from all beaches that are closer to their home?
 
cepson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She has . . . no honor.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm going to hazard a guess and suggest that this woman is not pleasant to be around when even the slightest inconvenience happens in any facet of her life if she pulled this crap over a phone charger on a plane that was mid-flight.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This sounds like mental illness to me
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OMG THE PHONE CHARGER STOPPED WORKING!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet she had no problem with them not letting her transfer to Jet Blue

New Details: jetBlue Passenger Snorts Cocaine, Brandishes Knife and Claims he is Genghis Khan
 
reign424
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apple users would never
 
reign424
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

reign424: Apple users would never


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So.

You take your technology you don't understand inside another technology you don't understand.  This latter technology is run and managed by people who have no understanding about how it works, except for two or maybe three "experts" who are behind locked doors and don't have a clue about the first technology you brought aboard which you don't understand.

Then, when your technology fails, you expect instant resolution from strangers who have never given any indication that they understand any form of technology.

Seated beside you are others who although apparently wealthy enough to accompany you on your journey, either do not have a clue, or, think getting involved might be dangerous.

Although those in your immediate vicinity either lack technical know-how and/or man management skills, it's possible that the experts behind the locked doors may have both.  But the rule is: the door remains locked.

So, after you go all ape-shiat over the preceding, the very best solution is to get back to land, have your ass kicked off the bigger technology you don't understand, and have you arrested.

If this doesn't make complete sense to you, you deserve what you got.

And no, my name is not Brantgoose.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't normally advocate for heavy drug use/sedation but I think that's the only way anyone should be allowed to get on an airplane
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thosw: yanoosh: Friggin Japanese think they are superior to every one else. Glad to see she was put in her place.

Yeah, I really doubt her story about being spit on. You're an entitled biatch, lady.


Our favorite Japanese restaurant. A old one from the 60's early 70's. Family owned.
Had their grandmother who wouldn't give up the ship working the kitchen. "away from customers"
Boy Howdy...a lot of times we could heard pans being thrown and lots of yelling in Japanese.

I asked our waitress "WTF IS THAT ABOUT" and she said...'oh that just .....and used a word that roughly translates into "hag troll"
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'Waka Suzuki, a Japanese citizen who was connecting through Dallas with her mother en route to Cancun, Mexico'

That leaves me stunned.   They spent that much money to fly from Japan to Dallas to Mexico so they could stay in Cancun?!    Have they already been banned from all beaches that are closer to their home?


Americans go to Cancun all the time, despite there being plenty of beaches closer to home.

In any case, I was curious as to this person's age.  26, apparently.

https://komonews.com/news/local/fligh​t​-from-tokyo-to-dallas-diverted-to-sea-​tac-for-unruly-customer
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nytmare: cyberspacedout: This, folks, is why phone battery banks were invented.

Other people's USB outlets are never 100% reliable.

Some airlines/countries aren't keen on allowing big-ass batteries on a plane.


You're generally fine so long as you keep the battery pack under 100 Wh. I have a 10,000 mAh one that I travel with that is well underneath the limit, plus it is nice and compact and even supports USB-C PD at 18W. I don't travel without it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

revrendjim: cyberspacedout: This, folks, is why phone battery banks were invented.

Other people's USB outlets are never 100% reliable.

I always pack one when I fly. Some airports are very iffy on finding a place to plug in. At least I think I did back when air travel was a thing.


Speaking of iffy outlets:

Fark user imageView Full Size


These stickers can be easily found online, and are a good way of finding out which travelers can take a joke.
 
tekmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey flight attendants: don't divert the goddam plane because you want to teach one asshole a lesson. 99% of the people on that plane have time-sensitive plans and paid you to deliver them on time to their destination.

There will be airport cops at the actual destination airport, too.

Stop farking over planeloads of people unless it's a life-or-death goddam crisis.

Someone stepping on your foot and banging on a door doesn't rise to this level, and you're just making everything worse by throwing your own tantrum.

Christ.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tekmo: Hey flight attendants: don't divert the goddam plane because you want to teach one asshole a lesson. 99% of the people on that plane have time-sensitive plans and paid you to deliver them on time to their destination.

There will be airport cops at the actual destination airport, too.

Stop farking over planeloads of people unless it's a life-or-death goddam crisis.

Someone stepping on your foot and banging on a door doesn't rise to this level, and you're just making everything worse by throwing your own tantrum.

Christ.


Yes, the flight attendants are to blame here

Modmins, we can close the thread, our problems have been solved
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First, there's an attendant light button. Second, a phone doesn't work at 30,000 feet over the ocean.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tekmo: Hey flight attendants: don't divert the goddam plane because you want to teach one asshole a lesson. 99% of the people on that plane have time-sensitive plans and paid you to deliver them on time to their destination.

There will be airport cops at the actual destination airport, too.

Stop farking over planeloads of people unless it's a life-or-death goddam crisis.

Someone stepping on your foot and banging on a door doesn't rise to this level, and you're just making everything worse by throwing your own tantrum.

Christ.


What airline do you work for?
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A GIS turns up this image. She seems suspicious to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yanoosh: Friggin Japanese think they are superior to every one else. Glad to see she was put in her place.


Please elaborate more, so that we can better understand current Japanese thinking.
 
