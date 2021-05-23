 Skip to content
(BBC)   Miss, what's a duck? Next lesson, what is that large body of water? In this case the parents should probably do the homework with their kids   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As one of the most deprived towns in the UK I can believe a child from Blackpool has never seen the sea. The town historically concentrated more on giving a good time to those who visit for a day, a week...

There's a poem, it begins:
There's a famous seaside place called Blackpool,
That's noted for fresh air and fun...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been thinking about this as I've been hiking: All education should be local, until it reaches out naturally to other places.

The city I teach in is a port city but most of my students have never been to the ocean. They don't know how to swim. They don't know much about the land underneath them. I've been hiking a state park, whose cliffs I've seen for over 40 years...in fact the college I graduated from is at its foot.

It hasn't been until these past few months that I've become interested in this area. I've learned SO much about rocks and lava flow and trap rock. I've started traveling along the metacomet ridge...section hiking it.

This summer I'm section hiking the ADT (American Discovery Trail) BECAUSE of what I've learned about the mountain I know live near.

All politics is local. All education must be, also.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorite WTF question from a student: "When the astronauts got to the moon, how did they find the door?"

/Yes, they were serious.
//School was in a village in Africa with no electricity or TV.
///Kept in touch with the student who remembers the question and now understands how absurd it was.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blackpool also has a much shorter rhyme, :

"If you're straight,
You can wait

If you're bent
Pitch your tent."

/please note that "straight" and "bent" refer to honesty - not sexual proclivities.
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why a duck?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'When I'm outside, it doesn't feel like learning, because it's so much fun and I just know that my brain is getting bigger'.

That.is.adorable.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not "What's a duck?" it's "Why a duck?" There is neither learning nor culture these days.

I pity these students who have never had any contact with nature. I studied zoology in college and afterwards, and learned to identify animals and plants, and I'm still learning.

I took my ex to see "Dances With Wolves" when it was in the theater, and when the bison appeared on the screen, she grabbed my arm and hissed, "What are those?" That was understandable since she was from China.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is one of its legs both the same?
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A village in Africa with no electricity has an excuse.  I'd be willing to bet that there's someplace in Blackpool however that has books (some call them "libraries") or an electronic device that shows them things that exist outside their front doors (known among the cognoscenti as "televisions").

Or from childhood on, does the standard English diet in those parts consist of a warm pool of mercury spooned lovingly over slices of toasted asbestos?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not as bad as that 'what's a computer?' commercial.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warm mercury?  That's downright aspirational for Blackpool.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jethro Tull - Up The Pool
Youtube dtLtrt6SQZI
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If only a question about Abba would have got me a trip to Sweden as a boy.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I grew up in Colorado, close enough to the hogbacks that I got used to weird close encounters with mountain lions, bears, coyotes, and elk. I spent a chunk of summers on a relative's farm in the Midwest to be pretty familiar with sheep and chickens.

But when I was living in Wisconsin, I once walked into a flock of wild turkeys on my way to work, and I absolutely lost my shiat, like Kirsten Dunst with a sloth. It turns out they look just like the pictures in children's books. And if you scream "OHMYGOD OHMYGOD OHMYGOD OHMYGOD OHMYGOD" at them in delight, they will saunter away, looking nervously back at you like you're a potential flasher on public transportation.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next, see if any of the kids weigh the same as a duck.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

They all float...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Okay, that's unnerving, but these kids don't have TVs either?!
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I taught for a year and a half at a Juvenile Detention Facility. A kid asked me where a certain country was, so I grabbed the globe we had and showed him. A small group gathered, asking me to point out the location of various places- including the U.S. and our own state, Indiana. We spent about half an hour and a few learned the names of the Continents and the Oceans for the first time.
Afterward, one kid, who was 17, thanked me because he had, "never really seen a globe before."

I learned never to assume people have had the same experiences and opportunities as I had.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Academic instruction does not ensure learning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blackpool, you say? Something funny in the water, eh wot?
Funny Bones Trailer
Youtube EE1wCo3N6As
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Looking at BBC Kids stuff, there was Edd the Duck and Sarah & Duck and duck races at the Children in Need charity show, and all that is recent.

Then there's Donald Duck and Scrooge McDuck, the latter is so much more popular in Europe than the USA.  Daffy Duck may not get much play over there any more.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wow, Calvin's dad praising his son. Usually they act like they wish he'd never been born.
 
badkneemm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

why a duck ? why not a chicken?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bill Watterson did a fair amount of social commentary and philosophizing, as the strip's name implies. Then again, some of it was just a slightly exaggerated portrayal of an everyday kid.
 
Birnone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I was lucky enough to have parents who placed importance on taking us places. Nothing fancy or expensive, just trips to the zoo, the beach, the mountains, and other interesting places. I saw that some of my friends never went anywhere. Some of them had more freedom than me, my parents were kind of strict in a lot of ways, but their freedom was limited to the neighborhood we lived in. These were the guys who got into gangs and just crime in general.

So for a long time it's been my belief that as a country we should have some kind of program where kids are provided with trips outside their immediate surroundings. I believe that giving kids a real chance to see just how big the world is will lead to them having a better life in the future. Some parents can't afford it, and some simply won't do it, so it would have to be paid for via taxes unless private donations were enough to cover it.

It's a lot easier to join a gang if you think your neighborhood is the world. It's easy to think your neighborhood is the world if you've never gone enough places to see that your neighborhood is a tiny speck of land in a much larger world. I know it will never happen but I can't help but think how much better of our country would be if it was no big deal that kids in Kansas got to see the Pacific or Atlantic ocean a couple of times growing up. How awesome would it be if kids from the big cities got to personally visit Yellowstone or Alaska. Future generations would have a very different perspective than what you get from never going anywhere.

Seeing it on tv or in movies, or reading about it, isn't the same as being there.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was doing tours at the Zoo the city kids always wanted to see the farm exhibit. I was amazed by how many kids had never seen a cow in real life. And holy shiat if she mooed it would scare the ever loving shiat out of them. Sometimes the mule would follow her lead and start braying.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Why, when I was a lad I would have DREAMED of warm mercury....


Wait, that's Yorkshire.  Nevermind
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This reminds of The Wire when that kid had to leave B'more to hide out. When he got outside of town, he asked "what's that noise?" He had never heard crickets before.
 
6655321
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Marx Brothers  Why A Duck?
Marx Bros. Why a Duck?
Youtube kHMrLpDHXc0
 
