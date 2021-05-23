 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   NBA legend Dominique Wilkins says he was turned away from an Atlanta restaurant because of prejudice. After first issuing a statement about its dress code, the restaurant has now apologized   (ajc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
shiat never ends
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High End Restaurant Rule #1: know who the local
sports legends are, so you can spread word of mouth that they like your place.

You're a goddam idiot if you don't know Nique in Atlanta.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: High End Restaurant Rule #1: know who the local
sports legends are, so you can spread word of mouth that they like your place.

You're a goddam idiot if you don't know Nique in Atlanta.


speaking of which, does he still ask for free meals because of who he is?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moos: Gulper Eel: High End Restaurant Rule #1: know who the local
sports legends are, so you can spread word of mouth that they like your place.

You're a goddam idiot if you don't know Nique in Atlanta.

speaking of which, does he still ask for free meals because of who he is?


Has he ever?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
However, we have received consistent complaints from our patrons regarding other guest's wardrobe choices

Maybe you're refusing service to the wrong people.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: shiat never ends


Dress codes?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eh, if you're going to have a dress code in the first place, I'd rather see it applied to everybody. If I gotta go into the maître d's stash of disgusting coats and ties everyone else should have to suffer as well. At least I wear proper shoes though.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's entirely possible they refused him service because he showed up in a t-shirt and what appeared to be sweat pants. There isn't a picture, so who knows.

It is also entirely possible that they are selectively enforcing the dress code based on the skin color of the person under the t-shirt and sweat pants.

It is ALSO possible that the dress code is being irregularly enforced, i.e. some hosts are allowing in anyone with improper clothing and some are allowing in nobody; and this is creating the perception, not the reality, of a race-based dress-code enforcement, depending on who gets refused.

What this tells me is that management needs to crack down on their hosts and hostesses and require stricter enforcement of the dress code, or else have none.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We're sorry the rich sportsball guy was offended."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dress codes can be flexible. When I helped a couple of women who had run out of gas, they said, "Follow us." It turned out they owned a strip club and I was allowed in and served a few free drinks, although I wore a t-shirt and jeans. They told the doorman to let me in.

Dominique Who?
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should I ever own a restaurant in the future, the only dress code; aside from the legally required shirts, shoes, and coverage of the naughty bits, would be "Are you wearing a fully stocked wallet? Yes? Then come on in!"
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Give me a farking break.  If I show up at a high end restaurant with a dress code wearing flip flops and a hat, and they say no dice, I go somewhere else with my money.   End of story.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: High End Restaurant Rule #1: know who the local
sports legends are, so you can spread word of mouth that they like your place.

You're a goddam idiot if you don't know Nique in Atlanta.


Pretty much.

/ He's actually a nice guy
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moos: Gulper Eel: High End Restaurant Rule #1: know who the local
sports legends are, so you can spread word of mouth that they like your place.

You're a goddam idiot if you don't know Nique in Atlanta.

speaking of which, does he still ask for free meals because of who he is?


I thought it was about Dominique Wilkins not Franco Harris
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like a diverse crowd ...That one guy might be Asian.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: High End Restaurant Rule #1: know who the local
sports legends are, so you can spread word of mouth that they like your place.

You're a goddam idiot if you don't know Nique in Atlanta.


I'd like to believe this, because he's the best professional athlete who has ever played in the area.

But it's been a while now, and Atlanta is notorious for being full of people who are from everywhere *but* Atlanta.

It sounds like someone felt there was a dress code violation, then someone else said "just bite the bullet and apologize, lest the mob destroy us".

You let this particular guy wear whatever he wants.  Absolutely anyone else must be removed for the following:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: High End Restaurant Rule #1: know who the local
sports legends are, so you can spread word of mouth that they like your place.


Yeah, on a somewhat smaller scale, a couple of folks I knew had been out somewhere where they were dressed very casually, maybe even rubber boots (it is a fishing town).  They stopped by the local bar/restaurant that had a killer view of the bay and were discussing some business.   The new owner kicked them out.

Someone mentioned/yelled at her that she just threw out two of the most famous and prominent citizens in the county, maybe the state.   She went chasing after them and they told her to get lost.   She had bought a fisherman's bar, where the big money guys would come to when in town wearing, you know, fishing clothes.  She didn't want them either (because she thought they were lowlifes, even though at least a couple of them were millionaires).  The big wigs in this town don't wear suits (weddings and funerals, maybe), and the tourists, yikes....She didn't last very long.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Abusing the race card it seems.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's entirely possible they refused him service because he showed up in a t-shirt and what appeared to be sweat pants. There isn't a picture, so who knows.

It is also entirely possible that they are selectively enforcing the dress code based on the skin color of the person under the t-shirt and sweat pants.

It is ALSO possible that the dress code is being irregularly enforced, i.e. some hosts are allowing in anyone with improper clothing and some are allowing in nobody; and this is creating the perception, not the reality, of a race-based dress-code enforcement, depending on who gets refused.

What this tells me is that management needs to crack down on their hosts and hostesses and require stricter enforcement of the dress code, or else have none.


I get what you're saying, but unless you're serving dishes that cost triple digits for an appetizer you have no business having or attempting to enforce a dress code in the first place, and even then it's a stupid idea to turn away paying customers.

If you DO have one, the ONLY option is a near-religious level of strict enforcement for every single celebrity and political bigwig that comes through the door, and honestly at that point why bother? You're serving food, not running a military.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: edmo: shiat never ends

Dress codes?


Class codes
 
drewogatory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
f you DO have one, the ONLY option is a near-religious level of strict enforcement for every single celebrity and political bigwig that comes through the door, and honestly at that point why bother? You're serving food, not running a military.

If you a popular spot you can only serve so many meals a night. Might as well turn people away for a reason. Only animals don't dress for proper dinner anyway.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're guilty of being wishy washy.
Cancel Them!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': Abusing the race card it seems.


Agreed, the restaurant was abusing the race.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From their website:

Collared shirts are suggested for gentlemen. Casualwear including baseball caps, flip-flops, slides, excessively revealing clothing, cut-offs, sweat pants and athletic attire are considered too informal for the dining experience we provide at Le Bilboquet.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Ice Cream Man: Should I ever own a restaurant in the future, the only dress code; aside from the legally required shirts, shoes, and coverage of the naughty bits, would be "Are you wearing a fully stocked wallet? Yes? Then come on in!"


I could easily see a compromise...  wear the dress code or else you must pay for a VIP suite.
If someone gets turned away because of the dress code, it cuz they broke-a55.
 
