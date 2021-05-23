 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Someone is now the proud owner of a soon to be deleted youtube video involving children. It only cost them $760,000   (ksl.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fools, money, parted.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This NFT shiat is REALLY gonna fark things up and I am imagining it will be sooner rather than later...
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh cool, another way to launder money.

/My automatic reaction when people are buying and selling things well above their nominal value.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Oh cool, another way to launder money.

/My automatic reaction when people are buying and selling things well above their nominal value.


Yeah, at some point it's becoming kind of obvious.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, they're paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to... simply say they bought something?

Yeah. ShavedOrangutang's suggestion above probably hits that nail on the head....
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to do everything around here....

WARNING: possibly NSFW.. unless you work as a paid escort.  

Charlie Bit Me Parody
Youtube N_4ozaXhdYY

FREE Gorgor!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Fools, money, parted.


It wasn't even that funny
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Fools, money, parted.

It wasn't even that funny


Yeah, I'd never heard of that video and don't see the source of amusement. This def looks like a laundering scheme.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What fresh hell is this?
 
soupafi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It will still be uploaded. Way to waste your money
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: This NFT shiat is REALLY gonna fark things up and I am imagining it will be sooner rather than later...


Kind of like bitcoin. The creation of useless digital crap for the semblance of value.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$760,000 to own a youtube video.

I am obviously doing something wrong as I do not have millions of dollars to piss down a whole.

WTF is wrong with this world?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the tulip mania all over again, and this time, we're not even bothering with the tulips.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Disaster girl meme sold for $500,000

Don't know the one I'm talking about?

This one

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sold for $500,000

Too bad we'll never be able to see that again. IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That will decrease the quantity of pointless videos on YT with terms like 'cute,' 'baby,' and 'funny.'
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NFT, so I assume he's paid in Bitcoin.

/so what's he gonna do with his $380,000?
//bitcoin math, better than cop math
 
LadySusan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How do I create an NFT? If I could get even half of that absurd amount of money, hell, it would probably be worth if for 50 bucks.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NFT are money laundering for rich people and criminals.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Few days ago I watch a Flintstones episode that Fred got a movie camera. He was running around town to the lodge and everywhere he could show films of Pebbles, and you can imagine the complaints.

Now people are paying $750,000 for a few seconds of a home movie of someone's kids?!?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the entire basis for its existence is making like a submarine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm offering you guys a deal. The NFT for this post. Only $37,000. Unfortunately since I don't accept crypto, that will have to be paid entirely in blowjobs. The current market rate is $31.67USD  to one BJ. Best get in now before the market tanks.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yep it is still on my DVR, "Real Trouble" S4E23
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Russians got to get money to Donny somehow
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Disaster girl meme sold for $500,000

Don't know the one I'm talking about?

This one

[Fark user image image 425x255]

Sold for $500,000

Too bad we'll never be able to see that again. IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!


Real Farkers, don't read the articles before commenting - Drew will accept your 5/month now.

FTA:
"Disaster girl" meme, showing a young girl smirking at the camera while a house burns in the background, sold an NFT of the meme last month for 180 Ethereum, or about $425,000."
 
darkeyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Oh cool, another way to launder money.

/My automatic reaction when people are buying and selling things well above their nominal value.


Might be interesting to watch the the high-end real-estate market tank now that there is a much easier way to move dark money around.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm offering you guys a deal. The NFT for this post. Only $37,000. Unfortunately since I don't accept crypto, that will have to be paid entirely in blowjobs. The current market rate is $31.67USD  to one BJ. Best get in now before the market tanks.


I'm interested, but can you please clarify on which party is the giver and in turn which is the receiver of the blowjobs?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So if I download the video for myself before they take it offline, did I just save myself $760,000?

What should I charge the new "owner" for me to not re-upload it once it is taken down?
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

soupafi: It will still be uploaded. Way to waste your money


And Youtube will yank it quickly if they go after it like they go after big time copyrighted material.

/don't know if this will happen
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm offering you guys a deal. The NFT for this post. Only $37,000. Unfortunately since I don't accept crypto, that will have to be paid entirely in blowjobs. The current market rate is $31.67USD  to one BJ. Best get in now before the market tanks.


Missed opportunity to say they're 1000 usd so you could get 37.   In a row?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Money isn't real, anyway. It's all just made up numbers on a computer somewhere. So who cares if some idiot throws pretend money at some other idiot for pretend pictures?
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Fools, money, parted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: I have to do everything around here....

WARNING: possibly NSFW.. unless you work as a paid escort.  

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N_4ozaXh​dYY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
FREE Gorgor!
[pbs.twimg.com image 247x193]


How much do you want for the NFT?
 
12349876
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Fools, money, parted.

It wasn't even that funny

Yeah, I'd never heard of that video and don't see the source of amusement. This def looks like a laundering scheme.

[i.redd.it image 500x538]


How have you not heard that video?  It's got almost 900 million views, it has it's own Wikipedia and IMDB pages, it was the most viewed video on Youtube for a couple of years.  Time Magazine ranked it number 1 Youtube video in 2010.  It's been on The Office and Jimmy Kimmel and surely has been mentioned on fark doezens if not hundreds of times.

But I think it probably gets lost in the shuffle of 2021 Youtube.  Coming out in 2007 helped it A LOT.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't understand this dystopia anymore.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They can now sue you for just thinking about when you watched that video.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: $760,000 to own a youtube video.


It's $760,000 to own a hyperlink pointing to a youtube video.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dear Russian Oligarchs,

If you need to launder some money, I have 6 novels I'll sell as NFTs for $1mm each.

Love,

GRCooper
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

damndirtyape: MythDragon: I'm offering you guys a deal. The NFT for this post. Only $37,000. Unfortunately since I don't accept crypto, that will have to be paid entirely in blowjobs. The current market rate is $31.67USD  to one BJ. Best get in now before the market tanks.

Missed opportunity to say they're 1000 usd so you could get 37.   In a row?


You failed Math Class, didn't you?
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  
America's Funniest NFT Videos.
 
