(CNN)   Turns out providing rural EMS costs money instead of making it. Fortunately, Wyoming solves this budgetary problem by considering EMS non-essential so EMS providers can just close and stop costing money   (cnn.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh those rugged individualists will be just fine.  Toss Grandpa or little Kaden in the back of the pick up and head to the vet!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they CAN defund the police
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the invisible hand of the market will step in and solve the problem.
 
JustinZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wyoming's new motto:
jiujitsutimes.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHAT HAVE TAXES EVER DONE FOR ME!!!

"Dad, I'm having a seizure."

SHUT UP!!! I'M BEING PATRIOTIC ON THE INTARNETS!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's "non-essential" in a lot of places, unlike fire service.
In New York for example, you can incorporate as a hamlet by starting a fire department.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idiotic funding model in WY. In Colorado local VFD and EMS funding is part of property tax bill and the VFD Chief is a paid position. The chief is at least an advanced EMT.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's cheaper."
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wyoming residents: We have low taxes and freedumb!  Come here and get away from it all.

Also Wyoming residents:  Whar's my 911? Whar? WHAR?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I'm sure the invisible hand of the market will step in and solve the problem.


the invisible hand of the market is the problem
But, people don't want to pay taxes, so reap what you sow
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in rural Iowa, not sure if they are labeled as essential or not...
but it's all first responders, most of which are volunteer. If they are paid it's like $30 a call.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rub a little dirt on it, he'll be fine!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's "non-essential" in a lot of places, unlike fire service.
In New York for example, you can incorporate as a hamlet by starting a fire department.


That kinda makes sense. Someone having a heart attack won't spread the heart attack to nearby houses and grow to the point that major resources have to be brought in to control it, unlike fires. Sucks for the guy having the heart attack, though.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me that saving the life of, say, a 50-year-old would bring in 10 to 30 more years of taxes and therefore be cost effective.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


EMS In Wyoming
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wyomans are a bootstrappy lot. I'm sure they'll figure it out without the gummint's hep.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Healthcare costs money in America.

No volunteers should be risking their life ending up in hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt.

Defund volunteer run healthcare in America.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Like many other rural issues, the solution would be to federalize it and standardize it.  But that's the exact opposite of what those dumbfarks want.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The most advanced country in the world, folks!
They say they're going to Mars.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The scary thing people realize is that EMS is NOT an essential public service. Our existence is tied to highway funding.

And EMS is never a money-making prospect when it involves 911 response. Only
iFT actually makes money.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Healthcare costs money in America.

No volunteers should be risking their life ending up in hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt.

Defund volunteer run healthcare in America.


50% of EMS agrees with you, the other 50% want to string you up and subject you to scaphism for it.

Volunteer departments are fiercely protective of "their history", especially in states like jersey
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what part of wyoming is not rural
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Before everyone gets even more smug about bootstraps the article says that only eight states consider EMS an essential service.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Capitalism is the answer to all of America's problems.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what part of wyoming is not rural


Sub-rural missle silos?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what part of wyoming is not rural


Cheyenne, kinda.
 
