(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Good: Having a harm-reduction program handing out needles to homeless drug addicts. Maybe better: Also having a program that collects the used needles again. Definitely best: Medically supervised safe injection facilities   (kiro7.com) divider line
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, let's just give them the dope, too. And, why not? Their own home. We can just print more money.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local convenience store put a needle collection box in their bathroom, which both mildly surprised and disturbed me. I approve of harm reduction, but I sure hope there's some kind of community outreach to help those with addiction.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a problem that should have been addressed decades ago. Let's not ignore the fact that handing out free needles is basically throwing a cup of water onto a massive conflagration and hoping it quenches the flames.

There needs to be a top to bottom overhaul of how drug addiction, mental health and homelessness is handled in this country. Surprisingly enough, those three things are often related in some way
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We definitely need those injection centres to have the legal right to dispense drugs of addiction to any patients walking through their doors.

Otherwise these places will have illegal drug dealers hanging around them like flies, which could be dangerous for the general public.

Mind you, if this happens then these injection centres will need good security as the illegal drug dealers will see them as unwanted competition, and we know what happens when a new drug dealer muscles in to an established drug "territory."
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And finally...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
subsetzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a look at videos of Kensington section of Philadelphia and tell me you want to put a shooting gallery in your back yard.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: We definitely need those injection centres to have the legal right to dispense drugs of addiction to any patients walking through their doors.

Otherwise these places will have illegal drug dealers hanging around them like flies, which could be dangerous for the general public.

Mind you, if this happens then these injection centres will need good security as the illegal drug dealers will see them as unwanted competition, and we know what happens when a new drug dealer muscles in to an established drug "territory."


I worked at a methadone clinic as a counselor for over a year. Forget security, the cops and EMTs would barely even take our calls.

No one wants to fund stuff like addiction treatment, etc. because it might mean they're morally corrupt and support drug use
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so dumb. Why are we subsidizing these wastes of humanity?

Legalize all drugs. Period. End of story. Getting heroin should be as easy as getting a bag of potatoes.

If people want to kill themselves, who are we to stop them?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treating all drugs as the same thing didn't work when the John Birch types were in charge of things and it doesn't work now.

This very morning I went down to the international district in Seattle to go to the Asian market and get a bunch of chicken carcasses to make stock. Just stepping out of my car, I counted 5 actual needles and at least 20 of the orange caps. It's disgusting, its dangerous and its doing no one any good.

Seattle's policies have been a resounding failure no matter how you look at them.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: Hey, let's just give them the dope, too. And, why not? Their own home. We can just print more money.


You have a firm grasp of the issue I see.  Its safer, cleaner, and less expensive to set up safe injection sites.  No one is going to hear their town has a safe injection site and say to themselves "I guess I should try shooting drugs today".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: This is so dumb. Why are we subsidizing these wastes of humanity?

Legalize all drugs. Period. End of story. Getting heroin should be as easy as getting a bag of potatoes.

If people want to kill themselves, who are we to stop them?


Being an addict doesn't make a person a waste of humanity
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We need to get them off drugs, not enable it.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why not just stop the drugs they are taking? They are homeless. It can't be very hard to see where they are getting their drugs.
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abox: And finally...
[Fark user image 260x194]


Nope those cost money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Having worked in shelters what we need are more needles as long as they are vanishing point needles.
For those who've had the fun to scavenger hunt church grounds (common place for "pop up" shelters) in the early AM for needles you may relate. If you don't know what a vanishing point needle is it's a needle that can only be used once and as you pull it out of your body it retracts up inside the syringe body, preventing reuse or accidental sticks.
They don't cost much more and they'll go a long way towards slowing the spread of BBPs and accidental sticks by discarded rigs. I don't math or statistics but I don't know how it could possibly cost more than the health fallout directly related to accidental sticks and needle reuse.

However I can already hear dumbasses stop long enough to pull their cocks out of their sisters or roll off their brothers long enough to say "hurrrr-de-durrrrr won't that mean we are promoting drug use durrrrr?"
Oh it totally means we are. I can't tell you how many non-addicted hard working folks come up to me every day with tears in their eyes, big strong muscly folks who've never cried a day in their life and they say "Sir, the one thing I want more than anything else in life is to have a crippling drug addiction but I just can't get over the part where we reuse the needles. Sir I can steal from my parents, pimp out my wife, and lose connections with everyone I love no problem, it's just those dirty needles Sir." Many people have told me that. Many people. People who are many.  Many. Many people. People who to me have told that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Wanderlusting: This is so dumb. Why are we subsidizing these wastes of humanity?

Legalize all drugs. Period. End of story. Getting heroin should be as easy as getting a bag of potatoes.

If people want to kill themselves, who are we to stop them?

Being an addict doesn't make a person a waste of humanity


I was a heroin addict for 6 years. My problem wasn't the drugs, it was getting them, just all the hassle and inconsistency.  I did some of my finest work on heroin.  Then again, I wasn't an astronaut. Astronauts aren't happy with their dose until they flatline.  So stupid. You spend all this money on a trip to paradise and you aren't even aware of it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But who is gonna clean out the needle pit?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You want STD outbreaks? Get rid of harm reduction programs and you'll have STD outbreaks.

Countries with red light legalization have fewer ODs than those with draconian drug laws. Criminalizing addicts is a scam for rehab facilities that rip off insurance companies.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey we should subsidize opium dens, too.

Actually that's a lot safer.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Wanderlusting: This is so dumb. Why are we subsidizing these wastes of humanity?

Legalize all drugs. Period. End of story. Getting heroin should be as easy as getting a bag of potatoes.

If people want to kill themselves, who are we to stop them?

Being an addict doesn't make a person a waste of humanity


If you're an addict that litters the street with used needles and needs to get high in a semi-public space, yes, you're a waste of humanity.

Same as the drunk vagrant who aggressively panhandles innocent people just trying to live their lives.

Addiction is a disease, no doubt, but int he same way that someone with AIDS or any other venereal disease no longer gets to have unprotected sex, an addict does get a free pass for being a waste of humanity.
 
0z79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: pastramithemosterotic: Wanderlusting: This is so dumb. Why are we subsidizing these wastes of humanity?

Legalize all drugs. Period. End of story. Getting heroin should be as easy as getting a bag of potatoes.

If people want to kill themselves, who are we to stop them?

Being an addict doesn't make a person a waste of humanity

If you're an addict that litters the street with used needles and needs to get high in a semi-public space, yes, you're a waste of humanity.

Same as the drunk vagrant who aggressively panhandles innocent people just trying to live their lives.

Addiction is a disease, no doubt, but int he same way that someone with AIDS or any other venereal disease no longer gets to have unprotected sex, an addict does get a free pass for being a waste of humanity.


I'm sorry, I don't live in an ivory farking tower; could you speak up so those of us down here can hear you, o enlightened one? And use small words; as you know, anyone who has to rent a home because they can't afford one is incredibly stupid scum.. Oh, and I've been homeless too, so that makes me extra-super-special dumb.

Maybe someday, I'll be able to start building a 401k and reach the level of human worthiness as you.. And no, I have never touched heroin or any other injectable drug, so get that out of your head.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You want STD outbreaks? Get rid of harm reduction programs and you'll have STD outbreaks.

Countries with red light legalization have fewer ODs than those with draconian drug laws. Criminalizing addicts is a scam for rehab facilities that rip off insurance companies.


Legalizing and subsidising prostitution would be pretty sweet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You want STD outbreaks? Get rid of harm reduction programs and you'll have STD outbreaks.

Countries with red light legalization have fewer ODs than those with draconian drug laws. Criminalizing addicts is a scam for rehab facilities that rip off insurance companies.


I agree with most of what you said except that last sentence

It's a scam for cops and the prison system, first and foremost
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Having worked in shelters what we need are more needles as long as they are vanishing point needles.
For those who've had the fun to scavenger hunt church grounds (common place for "pop up" shelters) in the early AM for needles you may relate. If you don't know what a vanishing point needle is it's a needle that can only be used once and as you pull it out of your body it retracts up inside the syringe body, preventing reuse or accidental sticks


That should be the standard for so many reasons.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So let's apply the Fark rules of COVID vaccinations to the issue.

They want to use dirty needles and shoot up heroin? All while they know doing it will mostly wind up with them being dead?   GOOD.
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Invent needles that automatically self destruct after one use, problem solved.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These sites are only there to help save lives. They don't solve drug issues themselves because they aren't designed for it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I was a heroin addict for 6 years. My problem wasn't the drugs, it was getting them, just all the hassle and inconsistency.


I feel that. I've struggled with alcohol for a long time. It never felt like an addiction to me. I never chose alcohol over anything else. Alcohol was just a perfect background substance. Funny TV shows = good. Funny Tv Shows with a little buzz = Better. Camping = Good; Camping with a bunch of booze = better. Fark, take a couple of shots before you go grocery shopping. Way better.

For me, the problem really hit the gas when Washington State legalized selling booze at grocery stores and drug stores. I'm not going to guzzle 80 oz of beer on my lunch break, but maybe I'd buy a handful of 50ml shooters and a pack of gum.

I thank Christ that I never got the taste for opiates.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Hey, let's just give them the dope, too. And, why not? Their own home. We can just print more money.


Yeah it takes money away from the Trillion dollar f-35 that still doesn't farking fly. Fark helping people out!
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This is a problem that should have been addressed decades ago. Let's not ignore the fact that handing out free needles is basically throwing a cup of water onto a massive conflagration and hoping it quenches the flames.

There needs to be a top to bottom overhaul of how drug addiction, mental health and homelessness is handled in this country. Surprisingly enough, those three things are often related in some way


The easiest answer is to ban Narcan, at least for a few years. Also legalize whatever dope people want at least for a few years. Let nature work itself out. Most productive members of society wouldn't shoot heroin even if it was free.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Hey, let's just give them the dope, too. And, why not? Their own home. We can just print more money.


It's almost like you have no idea how much we spend on incarceration and law enforcement on our unsuccessful drug war. Needle exchange, safe use, and addiction treatment actually SAVES us money, you moron, but as the headline suggests, you have to have all three. It's puritanical BS like you are spouting that keeps us in the revolving door of suck.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: pastramithemosterotic: This is a problem that should have been addressed decades ago. Let's not ignore the fact that handing out free needles is basically throwing a cup of water onto a massive conflagration and hoping it quenches the flames.

There needs to be a top to bottom overhaul of how drug addiction, mental health and homelessness is handled in this country. Surprisingly enough, those three things are often related in some way

The easiest answer is to ban Narcan, at least for a few years. Also legalize whatever dope people want at least for a few years. Let nature work itself out. Most productive members of society wouldn't shoot heroin even if it was free.


No, that's the narrow-minded dickhead answer, not the easy answer
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My uncle was a hardcore addict. He went "clean" because he somehow eventually qualified for Medicaid.

What was clean?

100mg+ of methodone a day. He basically had to down half a bottle to stand up.

How do we address the drug problem in this country? We need universal healthcare and we need to treat addiction medically and over time. Clean needles? That's a need. Safe spaces to shoot up? That's feeding an addiction if you're not requiring treatment.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: Clean needles? That's a need for public safety as much as the health of addicts


ftfm
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: My uncle was a hardcore addict. He went "clean" because he somehow eventually qualified for Medicaid.

What was clean?

100mg+ of methodone a day. He basically had to down half a bottle to stand up.

How do we address the drug problem in this country? We need universal healthcare and we need to treat addiction medically and over time. Clean needles? That's a need. Safe spaces to shoot up? That's feeding an addiction if you're not requiring treatment.


100 mg of methadone can mean a lot of different things depending on the person. Ive worked with people who were on 8 mg and that was too much, to people on 650+ a day and they barely felt it

Odd fact, skinny females typically have the highest tolerance to methadone
 
iaazathot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

puffy999: My uncle was a hardcore addict. He went "clean" because he somehow eventually qualified for Medicaid.

What was clean?

100mg+ of methodone a day. He basically had to down half a bottle to stand up.

How do we address the drug problem in this country? We need universal healthcare and we need to treat addiction medically and over time. Clean needles? That's a need. Safe spaces to shoot up? That's feeding an addiction if you're not requiring treatment.


However, the safe feeding of an addiction is better than a non-safe feeding of an addiction for overall public health, and it will save us money. You are right, healthcare, safe use, and addiction treatment are needed. If someone won't get therapy, then I still don't want them out on the street using under a bridge. That costs us more.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: If you're an addict that litters the street with used needles and needs to get high in a semi-public space, yes, you're a waste of humanity.


You're not the one that has to deal with them when they die and then deal with their grieving families.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Hey, let's just give them the dope, too. And, why not? Their own home. We can just print more money.


Both of those are part of proven strategies to reduce homelessness and drug use, actually, so...yes. That would solve the problem, and costs very little.

/providing a clean high and therapy before work; and a home so they can get a job both work wonders.
//But hey, it might be expensive to help people! Money is for hoarding, not for actually using!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: The local convenience store put a needle collection box in their bathroom, which both mildly surprised and disturbed me. I approve of harm reduction, but I sure hope there's some kind of community outreach to help those with addiction.


That's nothing. Have you seen the bathrooms with blue lighting? It makes it amazingly difficult to find a vein.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Hey, let's just give them the dope, too. And, why not? Their own home. We can just print more money.


My city doesn't give out but it does give out housing. It's called UNITY and it's staffed by social workers. The state kicks in a few bucks, but it's primarily driven by fundraisers. Both Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have given whopping sums of money to it.

We're not talking posh condos here and, as I understand, drug addicts are not allowed. But it's made a very noticeable difference in the sheer # of homeless people around here. Also, I think that slumlords would rather have a formerly homeless tenant and be guaranteed to be paid every month than take the chance that a poor person can pay.
 
