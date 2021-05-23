 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   How gross is your state?
46
936 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 4:05 PM (45 minutes ago)



Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of it is a shiat hole.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
PA #4. Hmmm, I guessed #7. Nevada has all that legacy radiation. States with Superfund sites. Maybe I'd better don my google-fu Fu Manchu!

Don't mistake my ignorance as disagreement.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On an island off the coast of Washington and I hate the damp like Anakin hates the sand.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Its Florida.  I need say no more.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I live in Massachusetts. Western Mass specifically. So, first off Massholes everywhere. Western Mass is the living embodiment of every Pixies song, writ large, in color, and with backwards baseball caps. Literally, those songs were written and inspired by the people and places around me. The Five Colleges area is rife with academics, religious weirdos, hipsters, Old Money galore, and a homeless population that the police regularly round up and dump over the Holyoke line so that they don't have to count them or give them services. It is politically active, amazingly diverse, filled with feminists who quite actively ignore that many in their community prey on the young homeless girls in the guise of "help" for being sex toys. It is an area with so much hypocrisy that I retreated to the hill towns to avoid the miasma of bullsh*t that makes the Hadley farms' fertilizer stench seem wholesome.  The gentle and oh so concerned corruption in the Happy Valley makes you long for the open cut throat Mobbed up Springfield or Holyoke.

Beautiful area, marred by people who ignore anything that they do themselves, and dun others for.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I figured West Virginia would be in the top 5 and not Virginia.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
New formula

Trump voters per square mile.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
List fails for not having new york number one.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The top five grossest states in the study were ranked:
Virginia
South Carolina
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
Texas

The top 3 are not newsworthy as it would be a surprise to no one.
 
Gramma
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My state has Detroit and morons that plot to kidnap the governor.
It's pretty gross.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Texas. It's not the grossness I'm worried about...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they got rid of scrapple they'd be mid 20s easy
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I ain't got no time to watch a video
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well....that CHAZ/CHOP bullshiat in Seattle was really gross.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We win the grossest state award.  Not only do we have our own FARK tag, but there's quite a few residents here that put cough drops up their butt hole and play video games!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gramma: My state has Detroit and morons that plot to kidnap the governor.
It's pretty gross.


Wisconsin has Ron Russian Jonson, and Paul workoutbro Ryan, and also had Johhny Kochbro Walker. We also host to 1950s McCarthyism, Mc Carthy, and Ed Gien and Jeffery Dahmer.

What is more gross, and open garbage bag or a closed one?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do you like clear cuts?  Because we have clear cuts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm legit curious if the study just disqualified new jersey off the start cause their ranking algorithm spit out that it won all of the top 10 on its own and it would've ruined the article.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From the original source ('career' site Zippia)
zippia.comView Full Size


Reading their methods, they said they looked at things like % occupied by landfill, spread of diseases (from CDC), and dirty air (from another company's -- Air Filters Delivered -- ranking), but then they also added this:

"we decided to add some cultural factors that are a bit...well, gross. AKA Google search interest in: Mayo recipes, Croc wearing"

No mention of how each component was weighted.
 
Noexit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oklahoma.

The list needs to be recalibrated.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All things being equal, the warmer a state is, the grosser it feels to me. Especially if it is humid.

Nothing to do with the article of course.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Beautiful area, marred by people...


A good description of all human settlements sans those that were unsightly to begin with.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Great Everett tire fire, as seen on The Simpsons.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gramma: My state has Detroit and morons that plot to kidnap the governor.
It's pretty gross.


Since moving up here I've realized that anything north of I96 and west of US23/I75 may as well be Alabama. As is plenty of stuff south & east.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mississippi 27th?   Florida 29th?   Arkansas 15th?

This study is flawed and stupid.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably not too gross.

Fire is very cleansing.
 
aeroperf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Georgia.  Marjorie Taylor Greene.  I win.
 
Priapetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: We win the grossest state award.  Not only do we have our own FARK tag, but there's quite a few residents here that put cough drops up their butt hole and play video games!
[Fark user image image 850x355]


Well, looks like I've got my night planned out now.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(steps outside)

(looks at beardo flannel hipsters in 88° weather)

(goes back inside)

Time to move to LA
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I live in Florida, so....
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Long Island used to have the cleanest water in the country. A number of years ago, there was a chromium spill and now people are going to need the bottled stuff for a couple of decades.

On the other hand, I can safely eat the fish I catch out of the Pittsburgh Three Rivers confluence.

European and American tourists crapped up my favorite beaches in Borocay. I go to Palawan now.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Probably not too gross.

Fire is very cleansing.


Yeah, if you have a really cleansing fire you'll need to worry about fallout.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm calling BS on this "survey ".

Aside from some of the politics, there's nothing "gross" about North Carolina.

/25 years there, after 25 years in Florida.
//Florida's pretty gross.
 
Mouser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groppet: I figured West Virginia would be in the top 5 and not Virginia.


Most of the Federal government is located in Virginia.  'Nuff said.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People swimming in dumpsters in Flithadelphia could be a reason.

/go Birds!
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Texas here.

El Paso.

Terrible wages, middling property taxes, hot as balls, blue blob in a red state.  We think of ourselves as outcasts in our own state and are more like New Mexicans than Texans.  We have an ugly-ass border fence that's a blight on the city, migrant detention pop-ups all over, city council members actively trying to bulldoze historic parts of town for their lined pockets, drainage infrastructure that cannot keep up with the random floods that plague us every 10 years or so even though we are paying for improvements that actually shut down the interstate at a narrowing point in the city due to the mountains that split us in two.

/But hey, no tornadoes, earthquakes, forest fires or ice storms.
//except the one tornado that almost got us
///or the fracking fault felt that one year
////or the ice storm of 2021
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ifky: People swimming in dumpsters in Flithadelphia could be a reason.

/go Birds!


And I forgot to post the picture

billypenn.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to a study by career-site Zippia,

neat
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: We win the grossest state award.  Not only do we have our own FARK tag, but there's quite a few residents here that put cough drops up their butt hole and play video games!
[Fark user image 850x355]


True in the human only sense, but here in Iowa we not only have a bunch of bobo politicians we also have more pig shiat than anywhere else in the world - double your pleasure.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All I can say is don't go swimming in any natural body of water in Indianapolis, or the state of Indiana to be 100% safe.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Having been through and lived in quite a few stated, here's my list:

Texas.  The oil fields and cities are awful.

Virginia.   I love this state, but it just feels smoggy  and dingy all the time.

Louisiana.  Satan's butt crack

Florida.   Do I need to say more?

California.   The fields of Karen's, the LAPD, and the idiot mountain people.   Oh, and the smog, which is significantly better than when I was a kid.

There's so much more.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Proud of yourself, little Subby?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We have far more swamps and wetlands than people realize. My 35 square mile city has, according to it's website, more than 1,200 lakes, ponds and wetlands. Thankfully, they do a good job with spreading those briquettes that inhibit mosquito egg growth.

While we always had loony far right Republicans (we're the state of Michelle Bachmann, after all), they've gone completely off the deep end in the last 5 years and are completely lost in an alternate world filled with hate. Newspaper and online comments are filled with their batshiat insanity.

We have rural counties that get 50-60% of their budget from state and federal aid and grants, but are filled with 'rugged individualists' who seem to think that they're subsidizing the cities that actually subsidize them.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Arizona's listed as #41, despite being The Dry FloridaTM and featuring this lovely motel: https://www.tucsonweekly.com/t​ucson/my​-stay-at-the-no-tel-motel/Content?oid=​1074415
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Darkmeer: Having been through and lived in quite a few stated, here's my list:

Texas.  The oil fields and cities are awful.

Virginia.   I love this state, but it just feels smoggy  and dingy all the time.

Louisiana.  Satan's butt crack

Florida.   Do I need to say more?

California.   The fields of Karen's, the LAPD, and the idiot mountain people.   Oh, and the smog, which is significantly better than when I was a kid.

There's so much more.


You would love Northern California. Exploding meth labs and freedom loving militias as far as the eye could see.

And, guess what, no smog.

But that doesn't fit your stereotype, so please go on.
 
