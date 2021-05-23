 Skip to content
(CNN)   This never would have happened if the Covid-19 restrictions were still in effect   (cnn.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"House party"
Someone got a definition of that one?
My Emily Post seems to have left that one out.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: "House party"
Someone got a definition of that one?
My Emily Post seems to have left that one out.


This oughta jog your memory.

THE SHOW STOPPERS - AIN'T NOTHING BUT A HOUSE PARTY (RARE LIVE VIDEO FOOTAGE)
Youtube JHv8wPwt93o
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard for me to imagine a party with hundreds of guests.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Instagram graduation fads are getting out of hand.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Constitution has been upheld, this is a good thing.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People also ask

Is Fairfield NJ Safe?

Okay I admit it I got the Google giggles
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "House party"
Someone got a definition of that one?
My Emily Post seems to have left that one out.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it worth getting shot at to stream the whole thing on TikTok?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a gender reveal? Don't they have to have a sacrifice for the baby now?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: vudukungfu: "House party"
Someone got a definition of that one?
My Emily Post seems to have left that one out.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 256x389]


Jay and Silent Bob: House Party Look like House Party 2
Youtube srxnnp4N81c
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What, did the Covid-19 restrictions actually stop house parties?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: cyberspacedout: vudukungfu: "House party"
Someone got a definition of that one?
My Emily Post seems to have left that one out.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 256x389]

[YouTube video: Jay and Silent Bob: House Party Look like House Party 2]


To think he was banging peak Shannon Elizabeth
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One persons house party is another persons beer orgy.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: What, did the Covid-19 restrictions actually stop house parties?


Yes, and also gave enforcement powers before something like this might occur.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
[Sigh] if only there has been more guns, this whole thing could have been avoided
 
kt-atl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "House party"
Someone got a definition of that one?
My Emily Post seems to have left that one out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"If you're going to a party, why do you need to take a gun?" [AME Rev. Michael Keene] asked. "If you're there to have a good time why do you need a gun with you?"

Obviously the good reverend has a limited view of what constitutes "having a good time".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to have a discussion on house party control?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Is it too soon to have a discussion on house party control?


The only thing that can stop a bad house party with a gun...
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Hard for me to imagine a party with hundreds of guests.


I'm sure they were all vaccinated.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: FarkingChas: Hard for me to imagine a party with hundreds of guests.

I'm sure they were all vaccinated.


Not against bullets, obviously.
 
