 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Hey if you live in the southeast US it's about to feel like mid August   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Temperature, Heat, Thermodynamics, Week-day names, National Weather Service, Entropy, Monday, New Jersey  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 3:05 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the 90s yesterday and today in Connecticut
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also in the 90s in PA.
Only difference between this and true summer is the humidity - there's almost none. Great news for me but bad news for my garden.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
91F yesterday in eastern MA.  Currently 87F.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were in record breaking territory in PA pushing 94,. Really in need of rain too.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll be dining on Robin's Minstrels this winter, then.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
88 F in St. Louis right now.. and I don't do well in the heat, particularly when trying to go to sleep.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess it's time to put the AC back in the kitchen window.

Also, if you recently lost your job, and have applied for benefits. Call your power company to see if you quality for a discount. Each state/power company will have different qualifying rules and discount amounts.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A massive heat dome is about to make the Southeast sweat

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) (Official HD Video)
Youtube LaTGrV58wec
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, I spend my time building a cool, stone springhouse with a water wall inside.
Move rocks in the spring when they are loose.
When I'm dead, it will be free a.c. for whomever sits in it
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
90 here in Mobile AL with the usual 11ty-billion % humidity.   Time to go swimming.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
90 in SC and feels worse.  It's miserable outside.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was like august the last 3 days here which never happened in my lifetime.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm just glad it is 72 today. Yesterday was a rough 85 and 60% humidity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theteacher: In the 90s yesterday and today in Connecticut


That's gosh darn mighty cool to this here Texan. 😂
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's snowing here in Montana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Finally. We had snow on the ground two weeks ago and it's now 85°. I'll take upper 90s when I can get it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But it's a dry heat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

little big man: It's snowing here in Montana.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


South. East. Literally the opposite of Montana.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those record highs in the article made me laugh. That the general temperature every single day during summer here in Texas. Those are actually the lows. ROFLMAO. Hehehehe. Our highs would kill you. 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too bad Texas doesn't have any windmills to cool off the state with.
/Also, Where in the world is Ted Cruz?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good. The vote against fixing climate change.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: 88 F in St. Louis right now.. and I don't do well in the heat, particularly when trying to go to sleep.


I've been in St Louis maybe 3 or 4 times in my life, but always in the summer and it was always hotter than hell.

Possibly the most oppressive heat/humidity I've ever experienced.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

little big man: It's snowing here in Montana.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


America is big. Really really big. You may think it's a long walk down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts compared to America.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MN checking in

highs in the mid 70's both temp & humidity

Wednesday it'll be mid fifties

So glad I'm where I am although August is horrible here
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.