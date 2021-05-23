 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Press of Atlantic City)   Area man hasn't eaten sugar or red meat in 40 years. His reward? "Perfect poop"   (pressofatlanticcity.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, Omega-3 fatty acid, Health, Burlington County, New Jersey, Vitamin, Vitamin C, Alcoholic beverage, Racism, good bacteria  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 2:25 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To eat?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can make money selling your poop, but be warned.  They pay you in a fairly volatile virtual currency.  It's called Buttcoin.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
S/O just went for a nap.  stealth poop is the perfect poop!
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It probably don't stink either.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maddan: You can make money selling your poop, but be warned.  They pay you in a fairly volatile virtual currency.  It's called Buttcoin.


You mean, like ass pennies?
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd rather have the sugar and steak.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: S/O just went for a nap.  stealth poop is the perfect poop!


Ughhh.... Stealth poop where, exactly????
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.
 
almandot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So South Park wasn't even parodying anything?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm getting a distinct My Pillow vibe from this guy. I will keep a minimum 100km distance from his feces
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The article mentions there are not enough stool banks. I bank with Wells Fargo. I think they would qualify.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A shiatty life, or lively shiats?

I have my preference. My bragging rights are better.
 
scanman61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.


What does scurvy have to do with sugar and fat?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And a culinary life totally wasted...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mr Kellogg?
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is one of those times where it's NOT okay to say... "Pics or it didn't happen!"  0_o
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scanman61: AppleOptionEsc: Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.

What does scurvy have to do with sugar and fat?


Humans do not produce vitamin c. Fruit is sugar.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I still eat red meat but much less frequently than I used to and have greatly benefitted digestively.  Plus, it makes me appreciate it much more when I do indulge.
 
The Brains
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As someone who just started a high fiber, low fat diet I'm getting a kick out of this.

My body has eliminated a LOT of garbage. Old Man Cereal scrubs you right out.

(Vegetarians have better boners, Google it)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: scanman61: AppleOptionEsc: Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.

What does scurvy have to do with sugar and fat?

Humans do not produce vitamin c. Fruit is sugar.


He probably means he hasn't eaten ADDED sugar in his diet. I'm sure he's had some (sugar is in everything - even most mayonnaise has sugar added!) so it's hard to avoid.

Still, it's not something that is ideal for the human diet. In ancient times the only sugar people had was when your fruit harvest came ripe or if you found honey from a beehive.
 
aremmes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size


Relevant to his interests.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.


Article is blocked here, can't be arsed to use a VPN.

Did he claim not to eat carbohydrates, or just sugar?

Tomatoes and potatoes are excellent sources of vitamin c.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: AppleOptionEsc: Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.

Article is blocked here, can't be arsed to use a VPN.

Did he claim not to eat carbohydrates, or just sugar?

Tomatoes and potatoes are excellent sources of vitamin c.


Tomatoes are a fruit. Captain buzzkill, away!
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: I still eat red meat but much less frequently than I used to and have greatly benefitted digestively.  Plus, it makes me appreciate it much more when I do indulge.


I made two Filet Mignon's just yesterday.  Smoked bacon wrapped....broiled to a medium status (the bacon got somewhat crispied) with steak fries and a can of "sweet nectarine of the Gods"....soda pop!

/Mmmmm...bacon!  Is there anything bacon CAN'T make better??
//And I think I just made the guy in the article cringe so hard...he got the runs!  :D
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perfect poop because of a sugar and red meat free diet? Looks to me that he pulled that claim right out of his ass. Reading the article1 I feel like he's got all the symptoms of factfreehealthanutis.

(1) The article is the thing you get to when you click the link in the headline
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.


Broccoli and spinach work.   Cabbage, too.

I also assume he meant processed sugar.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He eats fish three times a week - particularly salmon

So they don't test for mercury?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm more of a volume man myself.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: Weird Hal: I still eat red meat but much less frequently than I used to and have greatly benefitted digestively.  Plus, it makes me appreciate it much more when I do indulge.

I made two Filet Mignon's just yesterday.  Smoked bacon wrapped....broiled to a medium status (the bacon got somewhat crispied) with steak fries and a can of "sweet nectarine of the Gods"....soda pop!

/Mmmmm...bacon!  Is there anything bacon CAN'T make better??
//And I think I just made the guy in the article cringe so hard...he got the runs!  :D


Yum!  A filet is my Christmas dinner indulgence.
 
scanman61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: scanman61: AppleOptionEsc: Hasn't eaten sugar? He must live off vitamin supplements to have not gotten scurvy. Or an absurb amount of fat.

What does scurvy have to do with sugar and fat?

Humans do not produce vitamin c. Fruit is sugar.


Peppers, spinach, kale, broccoli, brussel sprouts, etc
 
The Brains
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
LOL @ all the fatties crawling out of the basement to try to piss all over this guy's parade.

Enjoy your diabeetus and ED
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop drinking booze, your poop will come out like a foam roller.
 
AnyName
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: He probably means he hasn't eaten ADDED sugar in his diet. I'm sure he's had some (sugar is in everything - even most mayonnaise has sugar added!) so it's hard to avoid.


<Checks mayo jar>  Son of a b........

Local store has Duke's mayo.  Adds it to list......

Thanks!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With friends like him, who needs enemas?
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aah, poop transplants.
Catch other people's cancer and / or other diseases.
 
Mr. Firley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.
 
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: He probably means he hasn't eaten ADDED sugar in his diet. I'm sure he's had some (sugar is in everything - even most mayonnaise has sugar added!) so it's hard to avoid.


Yup.  I've had to learn to make a lot of sauces and condiments myself to get an excess of sugar and hfcs out of my diet.

Bottled BBQ sauces have gotten ridiculous.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had a buddy whose gut microbiome was so out of whack that it was making his head "foggy".  He was making his living tie-dying shirts and stuff at art fairs and what not and it got to the point that he'd forget supplies at home or have trouble remembering the order of steps when making shirts so it was effecting his livelihood.  He talked to a doctor who had, fortunately, dealt with this before.  Told my buddy about fecal transplant but also mentioned some alternative treatments that involved some pretty heavy duty meds.  My friend asked the doctor what he should do and the doctor said,   "Eat shiat and dye."
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.