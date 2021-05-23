 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Media continues stalking man going through divorce   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    Creepy  
543 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 2:45 PM



spanarkelspinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Unshaven Gates"
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Has he paid off his wealth in taxes yet?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This week has introduced one new nightmare:
The idea of bill gates as a swinger.

The idea of bill gates as a swinger.
 
EL EM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shocking.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a hell of a look he's sporting,. But it is pretty funny seeing this dorky dude get the same sort of post-breakup tabloid coverage that is usually reserved for a Kardashian.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bill has bigger bewbs...
Fark user imageView Full Size

than daughter Phoebe...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eh, he'll go back to legacy-building to bury his evil past, and he'll even gain more obfuscation from people caring about his personal life instead of what he did to the industry.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: "Unshaven Gates"


The Mrs. hasn't gotten her annual bikini waxing yet?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bill Gates is a 65 year old, rich as fark bastard. Let's be honest, he was bound to trade in his wife for a newer model soon anyway.

/Possibly an actual model
//I'm sure he can just go somewhere and pick one out of a lineup
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They are hounding him, because he is rich as hell, and allegedly his wife started to file divorce from once there were reports he hung out with Epstein a few times. So now all the qanon supporters thinks he is a pedo. I mean it is possible, but not everyone that had contact with Epstein is going to be a pedo.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Eh, he'll go back to legacy-building to bury his evil past, and he'll even gain more obfuscation from people caring about his personal life instead of what he did to the industry.


Yes, such horrible things like giving away a free web browser. Oh, the horrors!!!
 
