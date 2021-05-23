 Skip to content
Far-right fugitive in Belgium still on the run after six days, receives terrorist designation and a place on Interpol's Wall of Fame
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Report from Limberg: stinky terrorism sprouting in Brussels

/Or something to that effect
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the dude is a veteran sniper with 30 years experience, is viraly antivaxx and sounds Qanon as well, as stolen rocket launchers, grenades and guns... and he said he wanted to assassinate top pro-vaccine scientists and politicians.

This is Qanon Rambo.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we need to turn the 1/6 terrorists over to Interpol to get designated as such?  Good to know.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, yesterday saw a series of search warrants being executed across Flanders.

Still claims its not hepped up on goofballs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Well the dude is a veteran sniper with 30 years experience, is viraly antivaxx and sounds Qanon as well, as stolen rocket launchers, grenades and guns... and he said he wanted to assassinate top pro-vaccine scientists and politicians.

This is Qanon Rambo.


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you tried looking for him at golf resorts on the east coast of Floriduh?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Have you tried looking for him at golf resorts on the east coast of Floriduh?


I think they just want to find THEIR nutjob and not just A nutjob.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Report from Limberg: stinky terrorism sprouting in Brussels

/Or something to that effect


Why won't you dance with me?!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Instead, yesterday saw a series of search warrants being executed across Flanders.


But in the meantime, it feels like they've found nothin' at all!

/Nothin' at all!
//Nothin' at all!
///Stupid sexy Flanders!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's over, Jürgen."
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Level 'Terrorist' achieved!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six days? Guy is in Siberia.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Right-wingers inevitably become violent.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't wait til this story is about Half Scoop
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least he's not waffling in his commitment.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Proper use of machine pistol.
 
batlock666
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark: There are Facebook-pages and marches to support him.
 
