(CNN)   The pandemic forced 250 public health officials to either resign or quit to save their lives for simply doing their jobs trying to protect the public's health   (cnn.com) divider line
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One thing that really bugs me is that the people who were wrong still think they were right. Over 500,000 dead later, they still think they had a right to spread a deadly infection.

I hope we all remember who these people are.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would have gone with the "Half of US population found to be brain-dead zombies" headline...but you do you CNN.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many of "these people" are now just memories.
Gotye - Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Official Music Video]
Youtube 8UVNT4wvIGY

No real loss.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: One thing that really bugs me is that the people who were wrong still think they were right. Over 500,000 dead later, they still think they had a right to spread a deadly infection.

I hope we all remember who these people are.


I'm looking forward to election day (2022) when all this crap backfires on the Republican Party.

They act like they are doing this hidden in a back room somewhere.  Normal criminals rarely go on TV (or the internet) and proudly announce their intentions to rob a bank at the corner of 5th and Main.  But these Republicans?  Thanks for letting us know, morons.  (and we love all the updates)

So, like in 2020 when Trump was going on about being cheated in the vote (that was still months away), his constant blather sent tons of Dems to early vote, at least 50-100 times more than normal - and they weren't voting for our racist moron in chief.   I expect the same effect to happen in 2022 and 2024 unless the Republicans wise up after their horrific nationwide drubbing in 2022.

But they seem to have morphed into a suicide cult so they'll probably never wise up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm legitimate curious why public health departments aren't a branch of the military seems stupid to not be.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aaronx: One thing that really bugs me is that the people who were wrong still think they were right. Over 500,000 dead later, they still think they had a right to spread a deadly infection.

I hope we all remember who these people are.


One useful metric might be to ask people who won the 2020 Presidential election.  I bet the Venn diagram of people who think Trump won and anti-mask, COVID deniers is pretty close to a circle.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm just here to say that's the best acronym ever.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The pandemic did no such thing. It was liars, thieves, scoundrels, haters, propagandists and politicians who did this. They should not be hidden by a fog of war. They should be exposed to eagles on the side of mountains so that the eagles may daily feast on their livers.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm just here cause I'm honestly surprised nachos had a CEO and I'm even more surprised that that person counts as a "public health official"
 
