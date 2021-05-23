 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Cable car almost makes it to the top of the mountain. Almost   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 1:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like the rollercoaster of death.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meine Dispatcher says there ist eine Problem mit deine Kable?
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that Italy may need a little infrastructure week.
/Chuckles Americanly.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 400x300]

Meine Dispatcher says there ist eine Problem mit deine Kable?


Thread done.
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least there were no American military jet aircraft swooping by, prankishly.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We took a cable car up the Zugspitze. Everyone else pushed ahead for a spot by the window. I stood with head bowed in the center of the car, repenting my sins and follies. Like taking a cable car up the Zugspitze.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's have some for dinner!!!!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In the last 6 months one of my, many, phobias has made the headlines creepy.
This. Crane collapse. Debris on the highway twice. There's a few others that I'm not remembering this second.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Worst fear realized. Every single time im on a cable car i think about exactly that.
 
fat boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
🎵I left my body/in lake Maggiore
Tony Bennett - I Left My Heart in San Francisco (from MTV Unplugged)
Youtube r6DUwMnDxEs

/did they make it halfway to the stars?
 
fat boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 300x168]


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of these things for just this reason. Being deathly afraid of heights is the other.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess I thought that they usually had some kind of double cable for safety.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another article with more info and pics (no bodies thankfully). https://www.bbc.com/news​/world-europe-​57219737
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, "A fire truck then overturned on its way to the wreckage," Was there also a gas leak at the station?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sigh.

No one ever actually fixes the cable.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone know if the U.S. Airforce was flying jets in the region when this happened?

:-D

/Too soon?
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Officials said two survivors, aged five and nine, were taken by helicopter to a Turin hospital.

All the rest were shrouded?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm not a fan of these things for just this reason. Being deathly afraid of heights is the other.


Back in the 90s I got a season pass for six flags so it could cure my fear of heights. I made sure to go to the park everyday during summer. And I thought I had cured my fear of heights. The other day I was at this building that had a split level floor with glass railing and I couldn't stand at the railing. It was creeping me up at a step back about 20 ft. That was annoying to find out
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sigh.

No one ever actually fixes the cable.


Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mock26: Anyone know if the U.S. Airforce was flying jets in the region when this happened?

:-D

/Too soon?


US Marine Corps, actually.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They are just 13 of the many people that will die as a result of the shutdowns.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The service had recently reopened following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

I've been wondering if we will see more disasters like this. Machines don't like to sit.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This should be a lesson to all: pay your cable bill.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Back in the 90s I got a season pass for six flags so it could cure my fear of heights. I made sure to go to the park everyday during summer. And I thought I had cured my fear of heights. The other day I was at this building that had a split level floor with glass railing and I couldn't stand at the railing. It was creeping me up at a step back about 20 ft. That was annoying to find out


Stay away from the CN Tower then.

(My old boss took a running leap onto the glass floor and watched everyone scatter in terror as he landed.)

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Article writer gets a minus 13 for improper use of the word 'funicular'
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yikes.

The only cable car/tram I have ever been on is the OHSU one in Portland, from up on the hill down to the "waterfront" area down below and over the freeway.   There is a weird transition just above I-5 that makes it swing a little too much for me.   But I got used to it.  Parking at the OHSU buildings on the bottom sucks that much!

Tourists take it (and they pay, patients and their peeps don't) to go up to the hospital(s) because the view is really that great.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.