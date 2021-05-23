 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Keep calm, and vaccinate on   (cnbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After testing positive in late February, I past the 90 days recommended time before getting vaccinated. I am getting my first one Thursday evening.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if only my COVID shots protected me against the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Now if only my COVID shots protected me against the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.


They do...?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Now if only my COVID shots protected me against the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.


They do. That's actually kind of the point.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fully vaxxed on Moderna as of Thursday. Enjoying my newfound freedom so far. It's amazing not worrying about giving a friend a side of COVID when I hug them.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: skinink: Now if only my COVID shots protected me against the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.

They do. That's actually kind of the point.


They're effective protection against getting infected by them. Not so much against their obnoxiousness or their guns.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccinate yes, but don't assume that once you do you are safe.  The effectiveness of YOUR vaccine depends on whether OTHERS get vaccinated too.

If we don't hit a target of 80%+ of Americans vaccinated, COVID-19 will still be ticking away.  And if countries like India or entire continents like Africa and South America don't get vaccinated, outbreaks will continue to happen.

And every outbreak or year of sustained spread creates mutations, and those mutations WILL eventually get past the vaccines.  You can already see it happening... Pfizer is 99% effective against COVID-19, and 93% effective against the new UK variant, and 88% effective against the even newer India variant.

So push for everyone to get vaccinated, here and abroad, or your own vaccine will be worthless in a few years.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Vaccinate yes, but don't assume that once you do you are safe.  The effectiveness of YOUR vaccine depends on whether OTHERS get vaccinated too.

If we don't hit a target of 80%+ of Americans vaccinated, COVID-19 will still be ticking away.  And if countries like India or entire continents like Africa and South America don't get vaccinated, outbreaks will continue to happen.

And every outbreak or year of sustained spread creates mutations, and those mutations WILL eventually get past the vaccines.  You can already see it happening... Pfizer is 99% effective against COVID-19, and 93% effective against the new UK variant, and 88% effective against the even newer India variant.

So push for everyone to get vaccinated, here and abroad, or your own vaccine will be worthless in a few years.


The disease could also mutate to be less lethal or effective. Mutations don't always favor the entity. It's not like the flu has become vaccine-proof.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So will the Moderna show 1 or 2% higher than the Pfizer again?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?


You can't kill a virus to begin with since it isn't a living organism.

Can you kill a rock? A potato chip?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?


When I want to avoid misinformation, I just ask Fark to give it to me straight.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?

You can't kill a virus to begin with since it isn't a living organism.

Can you kill a rock? A potato chip?


I've personally killed legions of potato chips.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Can you kill a rock? A potato chip?


I've killed bags of potato chips does that count
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm two weeks plus three days after getting my 2nd Pfizer shot and I'm still wearing a mask when I go into stores and I'll probably continue for another week or so.  Good friend was exposed to a Covid positive person a few days after her 2nd shot and needed to quarantine for 7 days plus get two negative tests to return to treating patients as an essential worker.  Suffice to say she was ticked off to the spring-loaded position.

Plus I want this vaccine to do it's thing for me prior to visiting my 92 year old Mom sometime in June who is vaccinated so I'm thinking it may be mid June when I make the road trip.
 
flood222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An adaptive immune system is also effective against variants. 

/Fat Americans
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Leader O'Cola: FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?

You can't kill a virus to begin with since it isn't a living organism.

Can you kill a rock? A potato chip?

I've personally killed legions of potato chips.


Betcha can't kill just one.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?

You can't kill a virus to begin with since it isn't a living organism.
Can you kill a rock? A potato chip?


That is why I put "kill" in quotes. Maybe I should have used the word exterminate or delete?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?

You can't kill a virus to begin with since it isn't a living organism.

Can you kill a rock? A potato chip?


You can hit a virus with enough UV light that it falls apart like a Chinese high-rise in an earthquake.
Is coal a rock? Burning it seems a bit of death for its rockhood.
Potato chips are the dead remains of something that was living.
I don't know. Those are questions for men more learned then me.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?


There is no definitive answer as the evidence changes almost minute by minute. It's like asking who will win a football game when there's still half the game to play.
What the general consensus seem to say is that even when the AZ vaccine is "only 60%"  effective against the Indian variant it is still very effective in preventing serious infection, hospitalisation, ventilator etc. So of the 40% that are not "protected" the vast majority will just get a bad cold and that will be it.
But they could still pass it on, but with more and more people vaccinated then again most will only get the bad cold at worst.

Vaccines do not need to "kill" the virus as long as they can reduce down the number of people who catch it. With enough people vaccinated the virus will eventually die out. It's like playing pass the parcel. All it needs is for one person to drop it and that path ends. There may be other people who could have caught it, but sooner or later someone will drop it.

Mutations may reduce vaccine effectiveness, but will very likely be minor mutations that either the vaccine is still good enough or where a minor quick tweak to the vaccine can be made.
 
pdieten
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?


The vaccine does the same thing a signature update for the anti-malware software on your computer. It teaches your immune system how to recognize the virus so it can kill the virus before the virus overwhelms you.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

austerity101: SomeAmerican: Vaccinate yes, but don't assume that once you do you are safe.  The effectiveness of YOUR vaccine depends on whether OTHERS get vaccinated too.

If we don't hit a target of 80%+ of Americans vaccinated, COVID-19 will still be ticking away.  And if countries like India or entire continents like Africa and South America don't get vaccinated, outbreaks will continue to happen.

And every outbreak or year of sustained spread creates mutations, and those mutations WILL eventually get past the vaccines.  You can already see it happening... Pfizer is 99% effective against COVID-19, and 93% effective against the new UK variant, and 88% effective against the even newer India variant.

So push for everyone to get vaccinated, here and abroad, or your own vaccine will be worthless in a few years.

The disease could also mutate to be less lethal or effective. Mutations don't always favor the entity. It's not like the flu has become vaccine-proof.


Less infectious strains don't compete well with more infectious ones. Lethality might drop in that leaving vectors alive to spread the virus can provide a competitive advantage. There's other factors, of course. It's biology, it's always more complicated than it seems at first glance.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

austerity101: skinink: Now if only my COVID shots protected me against the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.

They do...?


You may need to go to the shooting range to develop a defense against that.   Find one that requires masks, if can keep out the infestation.
 
flood222
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pdieten: FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?

The vaccine does the same thing a signature update for the anti-malware software on your computer. It teaches your immune system how to recognize the virus so it can kill the virus before the virus overwhelms you.


Just make sure to install the updates for the rest of your life.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?


There have been some early studies that show that a  vaccinated person who gets Covid has a very low amount of the virus in them so chances of infecting someone else is remarkably low.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.


The vaccine triggers the body's production of "neutralizing" antibodies that stick to the virus and prevent it from entering cells.  The virus is still there, but it can't do anything.  Eventually it will be broken up by your body's natural biological functioning.  Antibodies can also trigger cells for destruction that do get infected, halting the spread of the virus within your body.  Odds are, you won't pass even neutralized virus to others, because it was never able to reproduce itself and only exists in its tiny, initial numbers within your body.  Evidence shows that vaccinated people don't tend to spread the virus, even asymptomatically, at a level that can infect other people.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]


The UK has used the Astra Zenica vaccine in a big way.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems to be working out okay. Why exactly is the AZ vaccine inferior?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: The vaccine triggers the body's production of "neutralizing" antibodies that stick to the virus and prevent it from entering cells.  The virus is still there, but it can't do anything.  Eventually it will be broken up by your body's natural biological functioning.  Antibodies can also trigger cells for destruction that do get infected, halting the spread of the virus within your body.  Odds are, you won't pass even neutralized virus to others, because it was never able to reproduce itself and only exists in its tiny, initial numbers within your body.  Evidence shows that vaccinated people don't tend to spread the virus, even asymptomatically, at a level that can infect other people.


Or, to use a Coen brothers analogy: when the virus tries to infect vaccinated person, it finds their insides a rocky place where its seed can find no purchase.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

flood222: An adaptive immune system is also effective against variants. 

/Fat Americans


Shush. This now might be a self correcting problem.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Fully vaxxed on Moderna as of Thursday. Enjoying my newfound freedom so far. It's amazing not worrying about giving a friend a side of COVID when I hug them.


Congrats!

It'll be two weeks Friday since my second Pfizer.

Guess I should schedule my yearly fingers in butt exam prostate exam...
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There have been some "experts" here explaining the vaccines.

So ... I have read that the vaccines do not "kill" the virus. Or they might do that a little bit. Mostly they keep you from getting sick (the Covid) from the virus. After the vaccine, or without it, you can have the virus and can pass it to others but won't be able to tell you have it. You won't get symptoms/sick.

There is so many informations out there, I can't find a simple answer. In a simple "vaccine for dummies" explanation, what exactly does the Covid vaccine do? Why does it not "kill" the virus? Do the yearly flu shots work the same?


Vaccines in general keep you from getting sick when you encounter the pathogen (virus or bacteria, for example). They do this by activating your immune system using a non-harmful portion of the pathogen that the immune system can recognize. It creates kind of a wanted poster. When the pathogen shows up, your immune system says, "There he is! Get him!"

Once you're vaccinated, if you encounter the pathogen, your immune system can generally neutralize the actual virus or bacterial cells before they have a chance to start dividing and causing mischief (disease).

Infection and disease are not the same thing, so they were considered separately. Infection is basically a pathogen replicating in a host. Disease is the set of symptoms caused by the infection. You can have infection without disease.

The clinical trials assessed if the vaccines prevented diseae. And they do. Spectacularly so. Most vaccines do that by preventing infections, but we didn't have proof, and if a vax only prevented disease, conceivably vaxxed people could still be spreaders. Not likely, but possible.

To address this gap in our knowledge, a study was initiated in December to evaluate whether or not vaxxed people got infected. They followed ~3,900 first responders who'd gotten the vax early and tested them weekly irrespective of symptoms. Interim data published in April showed that vaccination is effective at preventing infection, not just disease.

This is really good news because if you're not infected, you can't spread it. The study is ongoing and I look forward to future results.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On behalf of myself and my J&J brethren...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't have faith that we'll get everything under control before an even worse variant occurs. We'll probably be masking again, especially if people don't keep getting vaccinated.
As soon as we're allowed to get a booster I'll be in line.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz!!!!!
 
