(Local10 WPLG)   Unsure if they were to go to the right or left of the buoy, they decided to crash into it   (local10.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On God! I'm An Ocean Buoy! - Twisted Tunes Vault 3
Youtube FnKIhkJn7x0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Boy, you have a buoy in your pants."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LeBron method
 
talkertopc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I'm a buoy, your call."
 
DaMoopies
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Red right returning.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't tell very well from the photo, but it looks like a fixed post rather than a channel marker buoy, not that hitting one of the huge channel markers would do wonders for your boat either.

Regardless: "red right returning" piece of cake to remember.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DaMoopies: Red right returning.


This
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When training new boaters, I refer to bouys and other marks as "boat attractors".  They are effectively fiberglass magnets.  There are people who get so fixated on avoiding them that they drive right into them...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not a buoy.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The current made me do it.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DaMoopies: Red right returning.


Only works in half the world.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who else's family always called this Life Boy soap?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I DTRFA, but I'm going to assume alcohol was involved.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Weekend at Bernie's (9/10) Movie CLIP - Man Overboard (1989) HD
Youtube jzzrFFivBKk
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It happened just south of the Broad Causeway in North Miami."

Broad Causeway? What a boring name. It ranks up there with any place boringly named with North, South, East, or West Wherever. Seriously people, put some thought into your names!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Buoys will be buoys.

/ except the ones who identify as gulls
 
