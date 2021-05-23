 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Human remains found in cemetery, water found in sea (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Hampshire, East Hampshire, Hampshire Police, Police, Non-metropolitan district, Need to know, police force, police tape  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Obvious Theme Song
Youtube NARzrbp8tW8
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dozens confirmed dead.
 
highplainsgrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Human remains found in unexpected circumstances
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Caretaker: "We know it can't be ours cuz we always sell the bodies after the funeral to black market cadaver brok......aaaaaaaaaaand I said too much, didn't I?"
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Coincidentally on the same page:

"Russia to unleash AI robots that 'fight on their own' turning sci-fi war into 'reality'"
"Dozens of women's corpses found in mass grave at policeman's back garden"
"Nine dead after cable car crashes to ground on Italian mountain with kids on board"
"Lioness mauls trainer in brutal circus attack as crowd watches on in horror"
"21 runners die after extreme 'freezing rain and hail' strikes mountain race"

Look, I'm not saying these stories are all related, but don't you think it's just a little bit too convenient?

Don't ask me to explain who it's "convenient" for, I'm not sure, but it's probably convenient for somebody.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always thought you could bury a murder victim in a freshly dug grave. They usually dig those the day before and cover them with a tarp. Sneak in under cover of night, bury the body, smooth out the dirt, cover the hole back up, and the next day they put a coffin over it they're unlikely to ever move.

But of course this is a really obvious idea, so it's probably terrible.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Come on.
People are dying to know more.
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
human remains were found in "unexpected circumstances"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.