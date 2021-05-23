 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   High winds and freezing rain kill runners in cross country race in China. On the bright side, they don't have to worry about COVID   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, press conference, heavy rain, mountainous section of the race, Baiyin's Mayor Zhang Xuchen, hours, nearby Baiyin city, deep condolences, gales  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline sounds like someone cheekily trying to get away with being racist.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seek help, subby.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This makes Barkley's look like a Fun Run
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know who never has to be worried about hypothermia, freezing rain and being pelted by hail on a mountainside?

People on their couch drinking beer.

I'm doing it for my own safety and I suggest the rest of you start taking some responsibility for your own lives and well-being.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
21 dead, that's terrible. And freezing to death is a rough way to go.

Doesn't sound like the race was well organized or officiated.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weather forecast brought to you by the People's Liberation Army.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: You know who never has to be worried about hypothermia, freezing rain and being pelted by hail on a mountainside?

People on their couch drinking beer.

I'm doing it for my own safety and I suggest the rest of you start taking some responsibility for your own lives and well-being.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/used to run 6 miles a day until I got some sense
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks, climate change
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's China, so I don't know if this will result in absolutely no consequences for anyone involved (other than the dead athletes) or the organizers and officials being executed.
 
DVD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: This headline sounds like someone cheekily trying to get away with being racist.


_________________________

I don't get how "China ultramarathon: Severe weather kills 21 runners" is being sneaky racist?  Did the headline read something else before?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: This makes Barkley's look like a Fun Run


Fark user imageView Full Size


So I guess Luke and Jared ran together this year.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Tchernobog: You know who never has to be worried about hypothermia, freezing rain and being pelted by hail on a mountainside?

People on their couch drinking beer.

I'm doing it for my own safety and I suggest the rest of you start taking some responsibility for your own lives and well-being.

[Fark user image image 425x333]


That's sounds more like a "Don't be a game of thrones character."

/and how do 21 people die? How many things had to go wrong for that huge of a number to die?! Lost? No one to call off the race? Could they not quit? Were they not dressed for the whether, like, at all?
//heck, were they forced?!
///all of these questions, and more. Probably because I DNRTA
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, the first picture reminded me of Takeshi's Castle (MXC).
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: 21 dead, that's terrible. And freezing to death is a rough way to go.

Doesn't sound like the race was well organized or officiated.


Almost like it was just some sort of...... fire drill
 
