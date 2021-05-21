 Skip to content
(24/7 Wall Street)   CSB Sunday Morning: How did you choose your Fark username?
posted to Main » on 23 May 2021 at 9:00 AM



Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got wasted and misspelled a Superman villain.
 
poopyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After Opus from Bloom County. He was the Poopyhead.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Tomb Raider series has some of my favorite games, hence my screen name.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used this name on bulletin board systems when I was in high school.  I don't remember exactly how I came up with it but I'm sure it was because my 17 year old self thought it was funny.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was an old gaming handle because there's no geek like an old geek. Also, watch out for grues.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had 4 or 5 Mikes in one of my classes so everyone took to calling us by our last names. My 8-letter, 4-syllable Italian last name (Procopio) was too long for my Pennsylvania Dutch classmates. One day he said fark it I'm not saying that and shortened it to Proco - and it stuck as a nickname.

Since I'm not a terribly clever or creative man, I've been using it as a screen name since the AOL was mailing coasters floppy discs.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a girl scout camp years ago and intentionally mangled O'Terra for my official staff name, being firmly of the opinion, at the time, that it was way better spending time in nature than civilization. By the end of the summer, I wasn't responding to my given name at all, just my staff name.  So what the heck? Might as well keep using it if it felt so natural.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started farking at about the time that Dale Jarrett was starting out with Robert Yates racing, and the commercials for UPS were all people trying to convince him the Race The Truck.  I always chuckled at what a good sport Jarrett was in these commercials and wanted to pay tribute to him.

Even though he's retired and inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I've been too lazy to change it.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the only online name I've ever had, going back to the early AOL days.

It's the closest barely teenage me could get to spelling the name of a character from an obscure book series we had read as a family years earlier.

Bonus: it's always available so I can always be "me" in online spaces.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a portmanteau of Friar Tuck and Johnny Reb. I'm a PC Friars alumnus, class of '98. I admit that I'm way smarter now than I was back then. :P
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because I farked up when I created my account.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I picked my name hoping that one day, we'd have such a dumpster fire of a presidency, that my username would get tons of inadvertent mentions in the politics tab. Mission accomplished.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I read the manifesto
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We all made bad decisions in college.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Headless Horseman
Youtube ISlLsueG5fE
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Misheard song lyric
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was tired and shagged out and couldn't come up with anything else.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was listening to Pixies at the moment I decided I was tired of my old username.

Yes, I am willing to part with this story for the right price.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gravity's Rainbow is my favorite novel.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A serious hobby at the time.

Collecting/shooting WW2 era rifles at 500 yards is very mentally cleansing as you have to focus so hard on what you're doing that the rest of the world's problems fade away for a while.

Unfortunately a few years later, after destroying my back, it just became too painful to soak up that recoil for more than a shot or two.  Between slowly loading up the truck with supplies and then a 45 min drive to the range ... yeah, not worth it.  It's probably been over ten years since I've shot anything bigger than a .22.

However, around Fark, this also means that if I care to offer an opinion on anything even slightly gun related I'm automatically an ammosexual gun humper who spends his days masturbating with said firearms...
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just got Mandu as a kitten:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm forever a chard smoldering exterior with a soft chewy interior.
 
mama2tnt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My two sons' names start with "T" and my dad used to call them "TnT."
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My name is a battle cry of doomed electroknight.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Billy Bathgate is not my favorite novel, but I like Gravity's Rainbow.  In fact I didn't read Doctorow's book until last year when I was on a Doctorow kick.  As an older active person I'm always soaking in epsom salts, so it was one of those things where it's not as badass as it sounds.  Also my name isn't close to Billy.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A classic from the old days of the intartubes
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A friend in high school called me that. Not sure why
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was my DJ name back in college. And my nom de plume when I did cartoons for the college paper. And I have NEVER needed to add a II or 2 to it as a username, anywhere.

Hubie is just not a terrible popular name for the masses, and I'm good with that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
October 2003 Red Sox Yanks ALCS.   Zimmer-Pedro bout.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mine is the name of the main character in the novel my wife and I are writing.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Inspired from a t-shirt ad in the back of Spin Magazine or Rolling Stone in the 90's.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sweet Chuck made me do it.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We had a pit bull that liked stuffed toys.  She would love on each one for a week or so, then tire of it and rip it to shreds, often eating it in the process.  At one point she had a little stuffed Santa Clause.  One evening I heard her barfing, and asked my girlfriend what she horked up.  She said "It looks like remnants of Santa.".  The phrase stuck with me because it was one of those rare times you hear a phrase that has likely never been uttered before in the history of the English language.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GWAR - Biledriver
Youtube 3cL1jOkDtcA
 
gregario
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm an avid cyclist. "Gregario" is an Italian term for  a cycling team member that does the grunt work while the leader gets the glory.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I chose something that rhymes.
Afterwards I realized that the same rule which replaced the u with an a could be applied to both words, making my handle vulgar.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Closed my eyes, opened a phone book and pointed randomly to a name on the page.
 
