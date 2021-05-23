 Skip to content
(Slate)   "My parents blew my college fund on a failed business venture. What should I do?"   (slate.com) divider line
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The world needs ditch diggers, too...

MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Become estranged from your parents for being such shiats, but also low key thank them for not sending you your college. Seriously, you're better off joining the revolution to dismantle capitalism than you are getting a BA to get a $400 a week entry level position with a mountain of debt that's secretly bound you to indentured servitude these days.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honestly, you have more options now than you thought you did before.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They stole the money gifted to you by grandparents to lose it gambling on a business venture.  Remember this lesson on financial management and living up to promises.  Especially remember it when you're the power of attorney and looking at how their retirement should be spent.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get filthy rich.
Cut them out of your life
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put them in a crappy old folks home and never call or visit.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the bright side. Now you don't have to feel guilty about skipping the holiday gatherings.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did their best to provide for you, including the money set aside for your education. It wasn't yours until you used it, and you didn't. But just look at the education you got!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get Cs in high school.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents have college funds for their kids?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Become estranged from your parents for being such shiats, but also low key thank them for not sending you your college. Seriously, you're better off joining the revolution to dismantle capitalism than you are getting a BA to get a $400 a week entry level position with a mountain of debt that's secretly bound you to indentured servitude these days.


Another chapter of DNRTFA.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do butt stuff for money.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Me, 10 seconds ago..."Get a job as a caddy!"
Me, after clicking.... "oh crap. I have to shake a tiny fist..."
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invent a time machine and introduce your great grandparents to trust law.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?


Skirt?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?


That's what's her name.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe become an EMT or go into a trade and work for a few years, and then think about going back to school. It's not like college is still a golden ticket like it was in the past especially with student debt.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?


Cindy Morgan. She was also Lori Baines/Yori in the original Tron.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it makes you feel any better, they never really wanted you.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rejoice in learning life's most important lesson early - life's a biatch, and then you die.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trades.  If you're moderately bright and reasonably conscious, you can do quite well.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesharkman: MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?

That's what's her name.


I'll never forget what's-her-name.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is why lawyers exist.  His mother is a POS. And he needs to get HIS money back.  It wasn't hers to begin with.  SUE!!
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This person is probably better off. American college is a scam.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets the money went up Daddy's nose instead of in the business? (and is completely out of the picture)

Mom doesn't sound much better.

If Mom does sell the house, she really should give LW and her brother a portion of the proceeds as damages for what was done. But I wouldn't hold my breath on that happening.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. I DNRTFA. Apologies. This person is farked.
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents blew my college fund on a BMW 6 series and a condo in Florida. They are very selfish people. My sister doesn't speak to them anymore and they barely have time for their grandchildren despite being retired. Dunno what else to say.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they were just trying to build their family a better life, did that thought not occur to them?

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too... [Fark user image 850x478] Who's the skirt on the left? /seriously, anyone know her name?


Lacey Underall played by Cindy Morgan
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start a successful business and cut them out of your life?
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: THIS is why lawyers exist.  His mother is a POS. And he needs to get HIS money back.  It wasn't hers to begin with.  SUE!!


Blood   turnip  etc
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop being a pussy and do what the rest of us w no college fund did?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get revenge on the world by having your own kid(s) and doing the exact same thing your parents did.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Trades.  If you're moderately bright and reasonably conscious, you can do quite well.


Especially welding, then go into traveling nuke work. Per outage: $700 in, $700 out, $120 per diem, 72 hrs/wk where 99% of the time is waiting on QC to inspect every weld between passes. And if you go into containment that's 2+ hrs per day going through dosimetry.

I knew a Journeyman carpenter who, after 15 yrs, bought himself a whole friggin LAKE in the Ozarks. We were at a bar and the CC machine was down but the ATM worked. His *savings* account, after buying the lake, was $300k. On his traveling account.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your mom promised to leave you the house, she would have put your name on the deed immediately so it passes to you when she dies.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question in the article is a no brainer.  Yes bring it up to your mom, then you'll know if her decision on the house is worth trying to change.  If it is and she doesn't change it then go all scooby-doo villian and scare off prospective buyers with a fake haunting.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?

Skirt?


Broads don't like it when you call them skirts.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a guy who did this with a fund his brother left to a son, who was in prison. It was to help him restart his life when he got out. My guy blew it on a phone tool invention that was, well, out of date by the time he had a prototype.

He lost his house, his own retirement fund. He was such a nutter that even his wife dumped him by the end.

I didn't envy his chances when his inmate-nephew got out of prison.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: THIS is why lawyers exist.  His mother is a POS. And he needs to get HIS money back.  It wasn't hers to begin with.  SUE!!


Five years after their passing, the accounts were worth $30,000 each, thanks to some smart investing by my uncle. At this point, my parents closed my and my brother's accounts and invested the $60,000 in their business.

So, the uncle had his hand in at least managing the growth of the accounts. Presumably he had some sort of control over the money, so I'm wondering why he allowed these grifters to close the account and blow the money on their business instead of leaving it there as it was to be a college fun.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pirate's code College fund is more what you'd call guidelines than actual rules.  Blame the grandparents for not paying for a decent attorney, to lock down those funds more effectively.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have no obligation to keep terrible people  in your life. Whether they're related to you or not.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?


Dames hate being called skirts.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Do butt stuff for money.


Onlyfans has great retirement option!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in their basement forever.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: MelGoesOnTour: Winterlight: The world needs ditch diggers, too...

Who's the skirt on the left?

/seriously, anyone know her name?

Dames hate being called skirts.


So do chicks and sheilas.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be a little awkward but in the legal spirit of e pluberus tit for tatticus, I am going to have to suggest that you blow your parents.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The Pirate's code College fund is more what you'd call guidelines than actual rules.  Blame the grandparents for not paying for a decent attorney, to lock down those funds more effectively.


Seriously. Unless it's in a 529, that is just extra money.
 
ifky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Put a lien on the house for the "borrowed" college fund?
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
THE SILHOUETTES - "GET A JOB" (1957)
Youtube ysKhbaLyIFw
 
