Wait, when did "stalking" become part of the "college experience"?
9
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The second women's self defense class we taught had a student who was being stalked. It started when she was in high school in Hawaii and working as a model. It stopped for a while when she went to college on the mainland. Eventually the creep followed her. Nasty notes. Photos taken of her. Threats.

The school took it seriously, but there wasn't a lot security could do. We suggested the usual: Increased attention to places where the stalker could be taking pictures, etc. Document everything. All evidence to the police. Check students and newly hired staff who might be from the same Island as her. In addition we gave her some useful papers on the criminology of stalkers and extra instruction in nastier stuff than we taught in the regular class.
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When colleges went coed?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sleze: When colleges went coed?


Avatar checks out.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As soon as women started going to college, I expect.
Stalking has been a thing ever since kidnapping a woman to 'marry' her went out of fashion. Women are almost always the target of stalkers, so stalking became part of college life as soon as women started going to college.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: As soon as women started going to college, I expect.
Stalking has been a thing ever since kidnapping a woman to 'marry' her went out of fashion. Women are almost always the target of stalkers, so stalking became part of college life as soon as women started going to college.


Check your Greek mythology. Hades and Persephone had the most stable relationship in the pantheon.
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dang it I've never been Stalked........I'm I missing out on something or what????
 
kukukupo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Insain2: Dang it I've never been Stalked........I'm I missing out on something or what????


You probably just never found out.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Commander Lysdexic: As soon as women started going to college, I expect.
Stalking has been a thing ever since kidnapping a woman to 'marry' her went out of fashion. Women are almost always the target of stalkers, so stalking became part of college life as soon as women started going to college.

Check your Greek mythology. Hades and Persephone had the most stable relationship in the pantheon.


That's a very low bar, and a mythological tale is a poor defence of stalking.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She was literally told by an officer, "Not much can be done."

The only thing the pigs are capable of doing is summarily executing people and turning off their body cameras.
Useless f*cks.
 
