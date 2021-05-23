 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Lost for two weeks, Yokohama python found again. No, not in my pants, in the owner's attic. Owner predictably apologizes to police, firefighters, reptile experts he had inconvenienced with search request   (mainichi.jp) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had an eel it disappeared one day and never appeared again
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As there was no witness information, the association turned to the possibility the snake had remained inside the apartment and began searching the attic on Saturday."

Seems like the kind of thing you'd want to rule out on day one...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sweet Moses. I dated someone whose 6 ft python broke loose in her apartment complex and helped her find it. 3.5 meters though? You're on your own

I miss her, she was fun
 
