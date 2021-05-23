 Skip to content
(10 News)   Some people put salt on their watermelon. Some people put meth   (10news.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chili powder. Good on mangos too
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Which one of you put bath salts in this meth? Oh nevermind, I'll ask the space aliens that just crawled out of my toaster oven.
 
ieerto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bonus feature of watermelon is you don't need teeth to eat it.

I wonder what the cops did with the 900 pounds they found.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Genuinely surprised to see this isn't Florida.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile while CBP was busy with a few hundred pounds the cartel was busy bringing through the 3 truckloads full...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Meanwhile while CBP was busy with a few hundred pounds the cartel was busy bringing through the 3 truckloads full...


Slow day eh?
 
