(Texas Monthly)   The internet's shocked to find Dallas boasts a bar devoted to 9/11...since 2012. Nevermind one of the top-ranked watering holes there is "Lee Harvey's"   (texasmonthly.com) divider line
    Murica, A Great Way to Care, Texas Rangers, Fort Worth, Texas, Lumberton, Texas, Texas, Bad Taste, themed bar, Lumberton High School  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, eff you.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well at least it's actually in Fort Worth and not Dallas.  Dallas is... we all know what Dallas is.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least it's not a halal place?
 
Stepqhen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, Lee Harvey's is highly ranked? When I was there it was an amazingly eclectic dive bar, but I never saw it getting a mainstream following (left Dallas in 2008)
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stepqhen: Wait, Lee Harvey's is highly ranked? When I was there it was an amazingly eclectic dive bar, but I never saw it getting a mainstream following (left Dallas in 2008)


(•_•) It sounds like your...
( •_•)>⌐■-■Mind was blown.
(⌐■_■)
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Vegan.....anyone????
 
