 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 838: "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
30
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

28 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 12:01 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

1/2
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2/2

These handsome fellas were at London zoo a couple of years ago.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0781 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/blue sky
//North Myrtle Beach, SC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0578 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



//Kure Beach, NC
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ruby dog is blue; late last November and having nothing better to do I was so engrossed in something about rugby (a sport I do not follow) I forgot to leave a passable number of scraps on my plate.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Red berries

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Red flowers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Blue scrub jay

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(light) blue camas flowers in western MT
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was a rock lobster!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who wore it better: Inuyasha, or Inuyasha?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Such blue. Much Golden Gate, with the fog in the background.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Skies over Albuquerque
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Who can resist those blue eyes?
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0155 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Jokulsarlon, Iceland
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Celestun, Mexico
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Santa Catalina Monastery, Arequipa, Peru
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Clouds - IMGP3888

Mostly blue sky
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
ARG_Upsala_IMGP9261

Blue Ice floating near Upsala Glacier - Glacier NP, Argentina
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Red Coachwhip Snake eating a Western Patch-Nosed Snake

Red snek eating white snek.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vibrant red petals and spike on aechmea nudicauls
Fark user imageView Full Size
Seidel-009 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know who this little guy is, but his powder blue breast sure is pretty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing little about this red Corvette. Sorry Prince.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drive In Sign by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Roadside Sign by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.