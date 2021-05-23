 Skip to content
Ship Owner blames Suez Canal, believes it swerved into his ship and caused the accident
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They were warned by seamen, but couldn't give two tugs.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interestingly it does look like they have a good case - if the crosswinds were indeed strong enough the canal operators should have acted and either refused permission or provided tugs.

Large ships like the ever given don't have strong lateral propulsion systems, tugs would be required.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The fact that the shipping company is only asking for $100,000 tells you quite a bit.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Put the billion in Swiss escrow to unlock the freight. Then you can argue over things until your pilot is found liable for doing what you didn't want to happen
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Loucifer: They were warned by seamen, but couldn't give two tugs.


It was bad weather. They were blown off course.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Uhm, it is my understanding that canal navigators board each ship that transit the canal and helm the ships that pass through the canal. The ship captains are not the ones piloting the ships as they transit. If the ship goes sideways (literally) than it was the canal employees that caused it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Flat surrounding land with no wind obstruction, a strong wind, a huge ship presenting a gigantic side area to that wind, and extremely limited maneuvering room. Yep. No problem at all. lol
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

madgonad: Uhm, it is my understanding that canal navigators board each ship that transit the canal and helm the ships that pass through the canal. The ship captains are not the ones piloting the ships as they transit. If the ship goes sideways (literally) than it was the canal employees that caused it.


Only true in the Panama Canal. In the Suez, captain is responsible and can override if something is likely to go wrong. The pilots are mandatory to have on board but technically are advisory only.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 Did you see the skirt that canal was wearing? B*tch deserved it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I swear, you have to watch em'. Those sneaky canals just come out of nowhere...

//maybe the suez is just a Byrds fan?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those canals are sneaky!
 
