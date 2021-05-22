 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Noise Factor Ep.3 is tonight at 11pm ET. A trip abroad before a return stateside for some desert rock. Plus, a very special cover with some very special guest vocals. AND MORE   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Good to see you, my man!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also standing by!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: Also standing by!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


My other biggest fan!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey...

_/& after I saved your badge...sigh
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Quick and Dirty: Also standing by!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

My other biggest fan!!


Woooh!

You do these live, man? Do you have to do like Axle and have a tincture of honey & tea before each show? Omg you're such a snowflake!

Yeah, I've been looking forward to this all week!  :)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Hey...

_/& after I saved your badge...sigh


Haha!!

How could I forget.

Look, it's not power rankings.


/but Recoil_Therapy is leading
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooo \o/

Or rather \m/
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acid Mammoth suggested by a Farker.


Holy sh*t! They are AMAZING!!!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark party in Greece?!?

*slathers body in olive oil*
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: Fark party in Greece?!?

*slathers body in olive oil*


Why not?!!?
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Fark party in Greece?!?

*slathers body in olive oil*


Victory at the Pankration!
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Finally made it. It's a long weekend, I'll sleep tomorrow.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
THROW RAG... saw them open for Queens of the Stone Age in I dunno, '05-'06? F*cking washboard-playing tighty-whitey Salton Sea pirates....
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: Finally made it. It's a long weekend, I'll sleep tomorrow.


WOO!

thanks man!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: THROW RAG... saw them open for Queens of the Stone Age in I dunno, '05-'06? F*cking washboard-playing tighty-whitey Salton Sea pirates....


You and I were at the same show, my friend.

I remember it well.

.....mostly.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
April 10, 2005

My former boss gave me this as a gift.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was just outside listening while having a smoke, and I'll say this:

Dream Theater's covers suck because Dream Theater kinda sucks!

No "white knuckling" it here -- no "strangling you through the internets" -- I totally agree with you!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I was just outside listening while having a smoke, and I'll say this:

Dream Theater's covers suck because Dream Theater kinda sucks!

No "white knuckling" it here -- no "strangling you through the internets" -- I totally agree with you!


You've moved back up to #1 fan.

Your move. Recoil_Therapy
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh we're back to White Zombie!?

WE'RE BACK IN MY WHEELHOUSE
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most covers are nothing more than the sum of their parts. But for your consideration:

Coheed and Cambria + Mastodon + Primus + Tool + Mutoid Man Cover RUSH's "Anthem"
Youtube fULwDbZ4iSU


Nothing special in its own right, but this is pretty much every band I listened to in high school rolled into one.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice, Man. I like how you're ending it on an Irish band. I've spent some time over there and have hung out in plenty of pubs, which, like you say, is apropos for the times.

We'll be back. We'll all be back in our full glory, as soon as everyone get's their f*cking shots.

Thanks for the great show tonight, man. We'll see you next week!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks for tuning in again all!!

When I submit my lists to the station I include songwhip links so that people can check out the artists. So I included those this week. I'll do it from now on.

Noise Factor / S1 Ep03

Them! | Acid Mammoth
https://songwhip.com/acidmammoth/them​2​020

Desert Dogs | Dali's Llama
https://songwhip.com/dalisllama/deser​t​-dogs

To The World Beyond | Mushroom River Band
https://songwhip.com/the-mushroom-riv​e​r-band/to-the-world-beyond

Left Us To Mold | Unida
https://songwhip.com/unida/left-us-to​-​mold

That's Progress | Jello Biafra with D.O.A.
https://songwhip.com/jellobiafrawdoa/​t​hats-progress

Tonight The Bottle Let Me Down | Throw Rag
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVJhf​2​Huse8

Jambi | Tool
https://songwhip.com/tool-2/jambi

Amaranth | Windhand
https://songwhip.com/windhand/amarant​h

Thunder Kiss '65 | White Zombie
https://songwhip.com/white-zombie/thu​n​der-kiss-65

Isolation | Therapy?
https://songwhip.com/therapy
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another great show!

/It's entirely possible that someday you'll play something I've heard before.
 
