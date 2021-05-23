 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Except: No it isn't, and no it's not. But other than that, yes   (msn.com) divider line
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real Niagara Falls is also in Ontario, so yeah, this "nickname" as an attempt to promote it, is stupid.  Kinda like the guy who comes to college and tells people his nickname...yeah, that doesn't work.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son, I've seen Niagara and you are no Niagara.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen Niagara Falls in person, and it wasn't impressive. Driving through Buffalo to get there didn't help, either.

I did enjoy the Nikola Tesla statue, though.

Next up, Yellowstone...after it pops, of course.
 
phishrace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Son, I've seen Niagara and you are no Niagara.


[Fark user image image 640x480]


Niagara, please.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tuxq: I've seen Niagara Falls in person, and it wasn't impressive. Driving through Buffalo to get there didn't help, either.

I did enjoy the Nikola Tesla statue, though.

Next up, Yellowstone...after it pops, of course.


I climbed up that statue when I was 6 or 7 and sat in his lap.
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And my Waterfall too!!!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has Superman ever been there?
 
