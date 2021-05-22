 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   Brooklyn man arrested before completing his hate crime Yahtzee   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
30
    More: Creepy, Christian cross, Crime, Alexandria, Ali Alaheri, Hasidic Judaism, Jesus, Flag, Dobbs Ferry, New York  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you not, please? What drives these people?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?


He drives the new Dodge Desecrator.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy destroyed a Christian and a Jewish place of worship?
Odd
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<reads article>
I mean.. Definitely bonus points for overall commitment. And, in a weird way, multi-culturalism. Not a lot of discrimination in the religious hatred there...
 
Mirtine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hates America, Christians and Israel. He must be a liberal,
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?


A glance at the suspect's name draws some unfortunate conclusions...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mirtine: He hates America, Christians and Israel. He must be a liberal,


I'm a lefty and I don't have anything against Christians or Israelis!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?

A glance at the suspect's name draws some unfortunate conclusions...


That could be just a farking coincidence bro
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mirtine: He hates America, Christians and Israel. He must be a liberal,


Could you not, please? What drives these people?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Mirtine: He hates America, Christians and Israel. He must be a liberal,

Could you not, please? What drives these people?


The new Dodge Dementia.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: casual disregard: Mirtine: He hates America, Christians and Israel. He must be a liberal,

Could you not, please? What drives these people?

The new Dodge Dementia.


I briefly tried to buy American, but I'll always prefer Japanese cars. There's just something about them both.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have enough faith to forgo fire insurance. Although the Catholic bank of votives half full of melted wax should ban insurance
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was previously arrested in Mississippi for extinguishing a crucifix.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Loucifer: He was previously arrested in Mississippi for extinguishing a crucifix.


You're funny. You know that? You're really funny.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?


Religion. Or rather: "religious ideology".

In this case, the most hateful, intolerant and dangerous one of all.

Also: "It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,"

Really, dude? Not the day your father, bride-to-be, and new puppy all fell under that wheat thresher?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: They don't have enough faith to forgo fire insurance. Although the Catholic bank of votives half full of melted wax should ban insurance


Dr. Deflection at work here folks. If that doesn't work, next will be, "But what about Crusades!"
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag," Monsignor David Cassato told CBS2 the day it happened.

If you put your prime religious symbol on the same level as a flag, then you are not right in the head. Especially if you are an official of the church.

Newsflash: you can't desecrate a flag; it's not a religious symbol

// too many people "worship the flag"
// or at least claim to.
// most of them are idiots.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hm, nothing wrong with burning a flag.
Not OK damaging other people's property though.
"It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,"
So all those other days, were people were killed, tortured, and so on, and all the horrible things that happen in the world... and this was the saddest day of your life. Really. Yikes.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kirby Muxloe: FTFA:
"It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag," Monsignor David Cassato told CBS2 the day it happened.

If you put your prime religious symbol on the same level as a flag, then you are not right in the head. Especially if you are an official of the church.

Newsflash: you can't desecrate a flag; it's not a religious symbol

// too many people "worship the flag"
// or at least claim to.
// most of them are idiots.


You can't "desecrate" anything that isn't "sacred".

And since that latter word means precisely nothing...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Hm, nothing wrong with burning a flag.
Not OK damaging other people's property though.
"It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,"
So all those other days, were people were killed, tortured, and so on, and all the horrible things that happen in the world... and this was the saddest day of your life. Really. Yikes.


Like I said, man: "religion".

A lack of respect for a symbol is infinitely worse to these people than the taking of human lives.
At least his whiny asshole is just whining on the internet and not driving a truck, running down as many people as he can.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Hm, nothing wrong with burning a flag.
Not OK damaging other people's property though.
"It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,"
So all those other days, were people were killed, tortured, and so on, and all the horrible things that happen in the world... and this was the saddest day of your life. Really. Yikes.


The Monsignor was ordained in 1972. He's only been a priest in Brooklyn for 49 years. Probably hasn't seen anything really sad yet. Now, if he'd been in Boston....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?


Batshiat insanity.  There's a guy I know, was made a Mason in my lodge, who was kinda conservative.  And then in the past year went full Qanonsense, and now thinks his fraternal brothers are vampire pedophiles and is probably going to leave the lodge entirely soon.  Which is why I hadn't seen him in the Zoom meetings recently.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kirby Muxloe: FTFA: If you put your prime religious symbol on the same level as a flag, then you are not right in the head. Especially if you are an official of the church.

Newsflash: you can't desecrate a flag; it's not a religious symbol


You're funny. Did you think there was a difference between the two? They are symbols: not the actual territory, but the map to the territory. You've made an error if you can't distinguish the map from the territory, of course. You can readily desecrate the symbol, but that does not affect the territory any more than pissing on a map desecrates the world. Despite the old idea of sympathetic magic, ceci n'est pas une pipe.

Of course a religious symbol is identical to a flag. They are still just tokens, not realities.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?

Batshiat insanity.  There's a guy I know, was made a Mason in my lodge, who was kinda conservative.  And then in the past year went full Qanonsense, and now thinks his fraternal brothers are vampire pedophiles and is probably going to leave the lodge entirely soon.  Which is why I hadn't seen him in the Zoom meetings recently.


I'm getting pretty damn sick of people linking vampires and pedophiles.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?


Uber? Lift? Yellow Cab?  Maybe he took a bus?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mirtine: He hates America, Christians and Israel. He must be a liberal,


yeah cause Conservatives are aaaallllll about feeding the needy.

/eyeroll
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: casual disregard: Could you not, please? What drives these people?

Batshiat insanity.  There's a guy I know, was made a Mason in my lodge, who was kinda conservative.  And then in the past year went full Qanonsense, and now thinks his fraternal brothers are vampire pedophiles and is probably going to leave the lodge entirely soon.  Which is why I hadn't seen him in the Zoom meetings recently.


Dude I kind of want to join your club now.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Hm, nothing wrong with burning a flag.
Not OK damaging other people's property though.
"It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,"
So all those other days, were people were killed, tortured, and so on, and all the horrible things that happen in the world... and this was the saddest day of your life. Really. Yikes.


Came here to say this. He must have had a life free of loss and pain up to this point.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

birdbro69: Begoggle: Hm, nothing wrong with burning a flag.
Not OK damaging other people's property though.
"It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,"
So all those other days, were people were killed, tortured, and so on, and all the horrible things that happen in the world... and this was the saddest day of your life. Really. Yikes.

Came here to say this. He must have had a life free of loss and pain up to this point.


Either he did, or he has absurd priorities, or he's fulla sh*t.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: wildcardjack: They don't have enough faith to forgo fire insurance. Although the Catholic bank of votives half full of melted wax should ban insurance

Dr. Deflection at work here folks. If that doesn't work, next will be, "But what about Crusades!"


The Chevrolet Crusade?

How about oil companies using the American military to prop up brutal monarchies and theocracies?
/Saddam was America's 2nd best friend of the Arab countries until he threatened oil profits.
//No oil in Afganistan so the US left them to the Taliban after they were done playing games with the Soviets.
 
