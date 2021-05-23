 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Man, them Roman gods are being harsh   (ksl.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thesuperstitiousnakedape.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's Greek to me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?


You're confusing the Parthenon with the Pantheon.
The Parthenon stands on the Acropolis. The Pantheon is in Rome.
Olympus was where the gods lived.

But instead of taking this as a teaching moment, someone will complain about it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always have been...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Odin was not amused.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Ha ha, another puny weakling who thought they could challenge the best!
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?


By Jove, you might be right.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For thy heart, for thy heart, who hast wronged me..."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: dionysusaur: Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?

You're confusing the Parthenon with the Pantheon.
The Parthenon stands on the Acropolis. The Pantheon is in Rome.
Olympus was where the gods lived.

But instead of taking this as a teaching moment, someone will complain about it.


"The Pantheon" is a building.  But "a pantheon" is a group of culturally-related gods.  Dio was correct.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not nice to fark around with Zeus.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the Romans yeeted their own gods, then wholesale imported the Greek gods and renamed them using Etruscan names, Subby might be the best sort of correct - if we squint hard enough and drop some serious amounts of high-end molly.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x325]


In four words: "Zeus raped your mother"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?


Correct.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"M name is Farticus"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ran a Roman ski shop I would name it "Roman Pole and Ski".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The rescue operation was carried out on foot and by air via a helicopter with Life Flight and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau assisting. Roache's climbing parter was also airlifted off the mountain.

Sounds like they made a Herculean effort.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phalamir: cretinbob: dionysusaur: Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?

You're confusing the Parthenon with the Pantheon.
The Parthenon stands on the Acropolis. The Pantheon is in Rome.
Olympus was where the gods lived.

But instead of taking this as a teaching moment, someone will complain about it.

"The Pantheon" is a building.  But "a pantheon" is a group of culturally-related gods.  Dio was correct.


Fun facts: "pantheon" from Greek for "all gods". "Parthenon" - temple of Athena the Virgin, "parthenos" being Greek for virgin/young woman, despite the word itself being masculine.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The rescue operation was carried out on foot and by air via a helicopter with Life Flight and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau assisting. Roache's climbing parter was also airlifted off the mountain.

Sounds like they made a Herculean effort.


Wonder why you can't make a Heraclean effort?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Madman drummers bummers: The rescue operation was carried out on foot and by air via a helicopter with Life Flight and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau assisting. Roache's climbing parter was also airlifted off the mountain.

Sounds like they made a Herculean effort.

Wonder why you can't make a Heraclean effort?


Because the implication that Hera does all the cleaning is sexist as hell.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's hope he isn't condemned to having to keep climbing the mountain in the afterlife...
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All I learned of greek mythology, I learned from this:
The Mighty Hercules Opening Theme | THE MIGHTY HERCULES
Youtube laoBvt9CcQo

Also, that's the same singer as the song "I Can See Clearly Now"^
 
falkone32
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Greek Gods - SNL
Youtube IcaHutZQiIA

It's old but still worth a laugh or two.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
QI | They Say Of The Acropolis Where The Parthenon Is...
Youtube GdvD4Fhc_K8
 
Yaw String
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeff, the god of biscuits. And Simon, the god of hairdos.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: cretinbob: dionysusaur: Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?

You're confusing the Parthenon with the Pantheon.
The Parthenon stands on the Acropolis. The Pantheon is in Rome.
Olympus was where the gods lived.

But instead of taking this as a teaching moment, someone will complain about it.

"The Pantheon" is a building.  But "a pantheon" is a group of culturally-related gods.  Dio was correct.


Let it go.
Here's a cat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

She's hydrocephalic, so her eye leaks some times. She was supposed to live 6 months. She's at 6 years now.
She's a dork.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.redd.it image 850x776]


Now, those used to have actual eyes set in the sockets, so question: Would it have looked better or worse??
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: phalamir: cretinbob: dionysusaur: Olympus was the Greek pantheon's place, wasn't it?

You're confusing the Parthenon with the Pantheon.
The Parthenon stands on the Acropolis. The Pantheon is in Rome.
Olympus was where the gods lived.

But instead of taking this as a teaching moment, someone will complain about it.

"The Pantheon" is a building.  But "a pantheon" is a group of culturally-related gods.  Dio was correct.

Let it go.
Here's a cat.
[Fark user image 547x729]
She's hydrocephalic, so her eye leaks some times. She was supposed to live 6 months. She's at 6 years now.
She's a dork.


She looks very opinionated, even for a cat.
 
