(Some Guy)   Even the dog knows you crashed that truck   (lcnme.com) divider line
5
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know you done farked it up beyond any possibility of repair, escape, or ever living it down when even the dog has that same, "You farking moron!" look on it's face that all the humans around do.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Around here, Gage J. Gagnon would be considered to be properly Wallaby Ted's Brother...
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, I got as far as the guy was strapped to the roof of his trailer when it happened and now I don't believe in roofs
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: So, I got as far as the guy was strapped to the roof of his trailer when it happened and now I don't believe in roofs


[yourbrainwillfillthisinlater.jpg]

YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE ROOF!
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police used the dog to verify that only one person had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash

"Ask the dog how many people were in that truck."
"Rex, how many people were in that truck?"
*dog pees on tree*
"He says one."
 
