 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREX Rockford)   CEO gives every graduate of Quincy College $1,000, tells them they have to give half of it away. Can you "give" $500 to a friend who purely by coincidence "gives" you a good time?   (wrex.com) divider line
4
    More: Hero, Graduation, Quincy College graduate, Commencement speech, Quincy, Massachusetts, local college, commencement address, Massachusetts businessman, sage advice  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2021 at 11:41 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure many people are friends with their dealers
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An excellent charity strategy, really. Let's say you want to give away a bunch of money, but you can only find a good reliable use for half of it. Well, if the people you are giving that half to are worth giving half of the money to, they are worth giving all of it. So you make them your agents.

You trust them. They "owe you a favor." And they are likely to know who could use money to get themselves out of a hole. The recipient of the main donation AND the recipient of the second donation also form a trust and gratitude relationship, so you might also be creating a mutual aid and benefit situation.

A recipient who opts out and just keeps all the money thinks they are beating the system. Are they? Not really. They miss out on the giving experience, the new relationship, and might feel some guilt or remorse later at having not helped someone else. OR, if they are "truly needy" and keep the money, well, that is ok too, right?

How many huge charities run by trust fund babies handle things with this much intelligence. Zero. That is how many.

The person in Pennsylvania who won 500 million in the lottery could take a million bucks and do this with 1000 bucks each to 1000 people. You could do it once a month, every month, for a long long time ("forever"). Eventually, the problem will be finding groups of people to do this with. All the more reason to find "agents" to find worthy recipients for you, just to save time.

Which just goes to show you: the money does not matter, people matter.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
intofilm.orgView Full Size
"Is there any other catch? Is there any more money?"
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cumston, farkston, and freilbot seen stalking the school grounds
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.