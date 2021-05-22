 Skip to content
You had me at "Goat Creamery"
    Real estate, Storm Window, beautiful private wooded acres, Private Road, private residence, Patio  
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Blessed are the cheese makers.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You had me at "Goat Creamery"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Homeowner: Kitchen islands are passe, I want a kitchen archipelago.
Architect: I have no ide... what do you mean?
Homeowner: KITCHEN ARCHIPELAGO.
Architect: That makes no sense
Homeowner: Three words - kitchen Archi PELAGO

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cream ONE goat ...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't it be a waste unless you have a custom dog?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know. Even with the fireplace, for some reason this room seems really cold..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money doesn't buy taste.

What an ugly, inconvenient waste of time and energy...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goat Creamery is the name of my Guns n Roses inspired gospel choir.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: You cream ONE goat ...


Dammit...
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: Money doesn't buy taste.

What an ugly, inconvenient waste of time and energy...


There's a reason it took 12 million to build but is now selling for under 2.
 
zjoik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Won't it be a waste unless you have a custom dog?


Or one very onerous goat

/will headbutt all the things.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Money doesn't buy taste.


No but it buys pretty much everything else.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every surface has a different texture. Its like if a first year game-design student had an assignment to make a "rich-guy house"
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I call this my ______ tub

Fark user imageView Full Size


*insert 'fark' or 'ritual sacrifice' depending on audience
 
zjoik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I call this my ______ tub

[Fark user image image 425x282]

*insert 'fark' or 'ritual sacrifice' depending on audience


Mormon
 
anfrind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you could convince enough rich people that a fine goat cheese is just as much of a status symbol as a fine wine, I could imagine a business model in which you'd charge admission for tours of the creamery, followed by tastings of various kinds of goat cheese (and possibly other goat dairy products).  Maybe also set up a gift shop, rent out part of the property as a bed & breakfast, and/or allow companies to rent out part of the property for executive retreats.

Good luck paying the $1.9M mortgage, though.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: You cream ONE goat ...


Mmmm... creamed goat...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
