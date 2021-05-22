 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Farking vaccines, how do they work?   (bbc.com) divider line
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
... what.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's your iron-rich blood.


/ eyes spinning like a slot machine
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of insane clowns if you ask me.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been around Fark for a very long time and that was one of the stupidest links I've ever read, which is saying something.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goddamn, we are so lucky opposable thumbs gave us such an advantage. We are one stupid species.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You're not magnetic; you're sticky...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could have been an ironic tag, but no....
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got my second shot a month ago and I've felt fine.

This is a bunch of hooey, this magnet stuff.

Though my compass has been behaving rather peculiarly ...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, people are really that dumb. Not just dumb, but full of confidence to boot. Mount Stupid indeed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just tried it and it didn't work. I guess I'm just not attractive enough.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gotta fry the microchip with a magnet right away before it makes its way to your brainstem.
 
