(Pensacola News Journal)   Mandatory 10-digit dialing starts today throughout Florida Panhandle. What could possibly go wrong?   (pnj.com) divider line
57
771 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2021 at 9:41 PM (50 minutes ago)



57 Comments     (+0 »)
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, what if you want to dial a three digit number, like 9-1-1?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is this 'dialing'?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: Well, what if you want to dial a three digit number, like 9-1-1?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey Siri call Bubba.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How the hell did it take them that long? I've had to do this since the 80s in corn country.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weird. We've had mandatory 10 digit for 25 years maybe 30.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sithon: Weird. We've had mandatory 10 digit for 25 years maybe 30.


I was wrong, 22 years
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ltnor: How the hell did it take them that long? I've had to do this since the 80s in corn country.


Because the Panhandle is really sparsely populated compared to the rest of Florida.  It's only about 1.5M, out of Florida's 21.5M.  And most people weren't traditionally going to Blountstown when they moved to Florida, but down the Peninsula, so population growth was glacial.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, Atlanta has had 10-digit "dialing" since 1995, but it's just becoming mandatory in South Georgia this year apparently.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The shiat. Even rural Oregon made this mandatory years ago.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: AnudderFreakinFarker: Well, what if you want to dial a three digit number, like 9-1-1?

[i.pinimg.com image 689x520]


The Stonecutters already did!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.


I had a number that was very very close to a radio station studio line.
I got calls for requests 20 times a day
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: The shiat. Even rural Oregon made this mandatory years ago.


The states don't do shiat to make it mandatory.  NANPA does.  https://nationalnanpa.com/
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: puffy999: The shiat. Even rural Oregon made this mandatory years ago.

The states don't do shiat to make it mandatory.  NANPA does.  https://nationalnanpa.com/


I don't give a fark who actually did it, or mandates it, but thank you.

I'll make sure to write more gooder next time.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The point was, areas with far smaller populations and probably fewer actual prefixes have had to use ten digits for a long time
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, I don't farking care?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BR549
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm expecting Google to get a lot of inquiries along the lines of, "Does my 1-900 sex line number change to 1-1000, or 1-10-hundred now?"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jenny, I've got 7/10 of your number
I need to make you mine
Jenny, what's the rest of your number?
8 6 7 - 5 3 0 9...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember Florida seniors, the real number for emergencies is 9-1-2
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freddyV: fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.

I had a number that was very very close to a radio station studio line.
I got calls for requests 20 times a day


Did you play any of the requests?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: AnudderFreakinFarker: Well, what if you want to dial a three digit number, like 9-1-1?

[i.pinimg.com image 689x520]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i spent too many years of my childhood in bumfark nowhereland, north dakota where up until the mid 90s you only needed to dial 4 numbers for a local call.  it was a big deal when they finally made it madatory to dial the full 7 digits.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: freddyV: fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.

I had a number that was very very close to a radio station studio line.
I got calls for requests 20 times a day

Did you play any of the requests?


Play Misty for Me .
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh no, these will take me forever to dial on my artisanal, locally crafted rotary phone.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe this will reduce the spam calls to my cell phone, which still has a Tallahassee number despite my not having lived there for 6 years, because why change it when everybody who needs my number already has that one?
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: i spent too many years of my childhood in bumfark nowhereland, north dakota where up until the mid 90s you only needed to dial 4 numbers for a local call.  it was a big deal when they finally made it madatory to dial the full 7 digits.


Forever here, there was only one prefix. You had to dial all seven digits, but when you gave your phone number, you only had to give four. It was a big deal when the second prefix came, and now it's some sort of weird cultural divide for many folks-like oh, you're not from around here, are you?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: i spent too many years of my childhood in bumfark nowhereland, north dakota where up until the mid 90s you only needed to dial 4 numbers for a local call.  it was a big deal when they finally made it madatory to dial the full 7 digits.


I spent my childhood in bumfark nowhere northern California and we went from five digits to ten in the mid '90s.  Calling the next town over either to the west or east became long distance, so we just stopped using the phone until cellphones came about.
 
soupafi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.


Columbus yellow cab. Easy number to remember. 614-444-4444
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: markie_farkie: AnudderFreakinFarker: Well, what if you want to dial a three digit number, like 9-1-1?

[i.pinimg.com image 689x520]

[Fark user image 425x223]


Contrast with:

frinkiac.comView Full Size


I hope someone got fired for that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What makes them think subscribers in the FL panhandle have 10 digits?

Most of them barely have 10 teeth.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Floridians arent smart enough for 10 digit dialing.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I blame millennials and Z'ers.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.


My old home phone number had a different area code from a weigh loss company and we often got called from fat people trying to lose weight...

And my dad once in a while talked to these fat people and gave them some kind of motivational speech and told them they didnt need all this weight loss scam BS that they could do it by themselves.... and I always thought it was funny. I wonder if any of these folks ever took my fathers advise haha.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gaetz calls the wrong teenager?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

freddyV: fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.

I had a number that was very very close to a radio station studio line.
I got calls for requests 20 times a day


Am I the 10th caller??

No, you're the 100th. fark off!
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: ltnor: How the hell did it take them that long? I've had to do this since the 80s in corn country.

Because the Panhandle is really sparsely populated compared to the rest of Florida.  It's only about 1.5M, out of Florida's 21.5M.  And most people weren't traditionally going to Blountstown when they moved to Florida, but down the Peninsula, so population growth was glacial.


Still better than Liberty County.  If only for the alcohol to wash away the misery.

/though Liberty has Torreya
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freddyV: fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.

I had a number that was very very close to a radio station studio line.
I got calls for requests 20 times a day


Could you play "Just What I Needed" by the Cars?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I will *never* recognize 10-digit numbers. Back in my day, we had proper names combined with numbers, and we f*cking LIKED IT 

Pennsylvania 6-5000
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: i spent too many years of my childhood in bumfark nowhereland, north dakota where up until the mid 90s you only needed to dial 4 numbers for a local call.  it was a big deal when they finally made it madatory to dial the full 7 digits.


I grew up in bumfark South Dakota and it was 5 digits for local calls for most of the 80s.  I remember it being a big deal when we had to go to 7. That must have been around 1990, plus or minus a couple years.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Apparently, the Florida panhandle is just entering the 1970s.  That explains a lot.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My first phone number was 5 digits. I still remember it. 2 - 7898
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're not going to figure it out- Florida Man can only count as high as the number of teeth he has.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The good news is that Florida's growing population and economy are driving this change.

Meaning the place is getting far to crowded and polluted and expensive for the average person.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

puffy999: The shiat. Even rural Oregon made this mandatory years ago.


Yep.   I have lived here long enough that I could originally just dial the last 4 numbers for local calls, then had to add the last number of the prefix, then dial the whole thing and then the 10 digits.  I still miss the old 503 area code.  :(
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it's not just backward rednecks in the south. Backward rednecks in Central Illinois just went through this a few months back. Link
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember going to 10-digits in the 90s and it wasn't a huge deal as far as I could tell. Although the difference now is everyone in that area needs to update their phone contact lists with the appropriate area code. That will suck.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I used to have a phone number that was one digit off from the only cab company that served my part of town. Basically I'd pick up the first wrong number call from some drunk at a bar at about the time of last call and just leave it off the hook until morning so I could get some sleep. Rideshare drivers might not be worth much but they do save people from dealing with calls like that since they are obviously app based.


When I moved to Fullerton, CA I got a phone number that belonged to a woman named "Doris".  She had a lot of male friends that would get drunk and call late at night.  All Spanish speakers, or at least when they were drunk.  I got a different number from the phone company.  They said they'd flag the number and not give it out again for a year.
 
