(WRAL)   Sweet 79-year-old lady helped raised $150,000 for her church... check that, she is charged with embezzling $150,000 from her church   (wral.com) divider line
1 hour ago  
Is it really stealing when you're taking from charlatans and thieves, though?
 
lindalouwho
1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Is it really stealing when you're taking from charlatans and thieves, though?

Yes.


Yes.
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Cafe Threads: Is it really stealing when you're taking from charlatans and thieves, though?

Yes.


Then I guess throwing tables is what I'm left with, since that's what Jesus did.
 
lindalouwho
1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: lindalouwho: Cafe Threads: Is it really stealing when you're taking from charlatans and thieves, though?

Yes.

Then I guess throwing tables is what I'm left with, since that's what Jesus did.


*runs out of thread*
 
Somaticasual
12 minutes ago  
Checking that was part of the problem, subby!
 
Harry Freakstorm
7 minutes ago  
But she's still sweet, right?

Any prison time will be a death sentence.
 
zerkalo
7 minutes ago  
That's one less ivory back-scratcher!
 
keldaria
4 minutes ago  
Did she confess her sins? If so then no harm no foul, welcome to heaven.
 
Ragin' Asian
1 minute ago  
What kind of church is this where someone passes $150,000 in checks before someone notices?
 
SMB2811
less than a minute ago  
Don't trust old people.
 
