(Guardian)   Oh joy, another volcano   (theguardian.com) divider line
23
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait until subby finds out about the Ring of Fire
And not the Johnny Cash song
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has ordered the evacuation of Goma after the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano overlooking the eastern city of nearly 2 million people.

2 million people evacuation. Yeah thats gonna be fun.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Evangelicals should go there and throw themselves in the volcano, the rapture is obviously coming!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the atmosphere is warming, the ground will warm with it. The magma domes can't be too many degrees off from wanting to pop.

/sulfur dioxide is an extremely effective planet cooler and acid raid component. RIP crops.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, what kind?

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
mike4688
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The juxtaposition of this story and the following on the local news was hilarious. "Previously a volcano erupted displacing millions leaving hundreds dead. Congo residents believe most of them are not in the path of destruction this time... In other news, a white officer in America gets too rough with a black citizen... aaaaaagain."

World news.

Volcano vs. city of thousands / one guy vs. cop of different hue.
It's laughable. F your feelings, that's funny.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We filmed this on a volcano and a lava river.
It was toasty, to say the least.

Los Lavaz - Lava Man (official music video)
Youtube iM87pz-zQ68
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Well, if the atmosphere is warming, the ground will warm with it. The magma domes can't be too many degrees off from wanting to pop.


I'm gonna say thats 110% BS.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, let's build a city next to the world's most active volcano.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey , Free fireworks ..
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Buffett "Volcano" Live
Youtube cbzIVR1OaAY
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: tuxq: Well, if the atmosphere is warming, the ground will warm with it. The magma domes can't be too many degrees off from wanting to pop.

I'm gonna say thats 110% BS.


That dude needs some remedial classes at volcano school,
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Hey guys, let's build a city next to the world's most active volcano.


lol my entire country is placed strategically on the edge of the ring of fire, and Auckland is dotted with around 70-80 volcanos.

nobody likes auckland though so it's fine.
 
BigMax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A volcano next to a city of a half-million people (where the population has doubled in the last ten years) in a festering war zone where hundreds of thousands, if not millions, have been murdered over the last 30 years.   Not good.

/yes, the population of Goma has doubled despite all the death in the area.
// I assume that part of the reason is that people have fled rural areas, particularly where rival groups are in control.
///what could go wrong with refugees flooding into Rwanda from areas where Hutu militias are still active?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

433: lolmao500: tuxq: Well, if the atmosphere is warming, the ground will warm with it. The magma domes can't be too many degrees off from wanting to pop.

I'm gonna say thats 110% BS.

That dude needs some remedial classes at volcano school,


First, he's off to deal with his brain cloud.
 
tasteme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
veryfunnypics.euView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rename the country back to Zaire and you don't have to worry about all that democracy stuff and no volcano would dare erupt in Zaire.  Problem solved...at least until the government is overthrown (again).
 
janzee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nyiragongo ain't no Toba.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least you can pronounce this one with only a moment's practice.

Volcano Eruption of Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland
Youtube tGPD_0SCDp4
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has ordered the evacuation of Goma after the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano overlooking the eastern city of nearly 2 million people.

2 million people evacuation. Yeah thats gonna be fun.


The logistics involved with evacuating 2 million people safely is just mind-boggling.

Think about the last time your office had a fire drill, that people KNEW was happening. Now imagine its 2 million people who are terrified that they are about to be melted by a farking volcano.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: lolmao500: The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has ordered the evacuation of Goma after the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano overlooking the eastern city of nearly 2 million people.

2 million people evacuation. Yeah thats gonna be fun.

The logistics involved with evacuating 2 million people safely is just mind-boggling.

Think about the last time your office had a fire drill, that people KNEW was happening. Now imagine its 2 million people who are terrified that they are about to be melted by a farking volcano.


During a pandemic where basically nobody has been vaccinated (because you just know africa is a total clusterfark with covid weird how the entire world press is ignoring it)
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't Live Next to Volcanoes

This Has Been A Public Service Announcement
 
