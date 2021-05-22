 Skip to content
(My Panhandle)   Apparently the punishment for killing a pedestrian in Florida is deportation to Guatemala   (mypanhandle.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up here an illegal immigrant killed somebody while driving drunk and became the star of anti-immigration columns for a few years.  The complaint was that he wasn't deported earlier.  He probably will be after finishing a 12-14 year sentence for manslaughter.  There was a sideshow because his first language is Quechua and court-approved interpreters are hard to come by.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LOL. MyPanhandle
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
quoteswell.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The complaint was that he wasn't deported earlier.


This happens hundreds of times a year. The parents of Kate Steinle are the most recent to face this gruesome outcome. We have an immigration policy that allows millions of people to remain in the USA, wreaking havoc everywhere, and people get killed as a result of it.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So . . . wait, he was probably facing deportation if he were convicted, but they jumped the gun? Unclear story is unclear.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can they just put him in jail in Guatemala so our taxpayers don't have to pay the incarceration bill?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He'll be back.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wouldn't having to stay in the Panhandle be punishment enough?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gonegirl: So . . . wait, he was probably facing deportation if he were convicted, but they jumped the gun? Unclear story is unclear.


The story is clear. He was facing criminal charges with a long prison sentence, and after that he was probably going to be deported. He bailed out and somehow, somewhere else, he was picked up by ICE and deported before they knew or checked that he was facing criminal charges in the USA.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ZAZ: The complaint was that he wasn't deported earlier.

This happens hundreds of times a year. The parents of Kate Steinle are the most recent to face this gruesome outcome. We have an immigration policy that allows millions of people to remain in the USA, wreaking havoc everywhere, and people get killed as a result of it.


Now run along, I'm sure you're missing a Tucker Carlson rerun...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ZAZ: The complaint was that he wasn't deported earlier.

This happens hundreds of times a year. The parents of Kate Steinle are the most recent to face this gruesome outcome. We have an immigration policy that allows millions of people to remain in the USA, wreaking havoc everywhere, and people get killed as a result of it.


So the most recent case was the Steine shooting in 2015? Once every six years definitely sounds like a rampage.

Now you had a chance to see that undocumented immigrants have a lower crime rate than US citizens, or you could have engaged your inner Tucker Carlson and spewed some bigoted talking points. Which did you choose?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: gonegirl: So . . . wait, he was probably facing deportation if he were convicted, but they jumped the gun? Unclear story is unclear.

The story is clear. He was facing criminal charges with a long prison sentence, and after that he was probably going to be deported. He bailed out and somehow, somewhere else, he was picked up by ICE and deported before they knew or checked that he was facing criminal charges in the USA.


So what you're saying is that the rush to deport people as fast as possible allowed a murderer to go free?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It could be worse. They could've deported him to Guatepeor -- literally.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh. Saves money on the prosecution and imprisonment. Not really seeing an issue here.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Meh. Saves money on the prosecution and imprisonment. Not really seeing an issue here.


WTF ?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Now you had a chance to see that undocumented immigrants have a lower crime rate than US citizens


We are constantly told "If it can save one life..." when it comes to gun control. Why not that same policy for illegal immigration?
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Congrats ICE you just helped a killer get away.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Meh. Saves money on the prosecution and imprisonment. Not really seeing an issue here.

WTF ?


-he was here illegally
-he killed someone with his car
-he was arrested
-he bailed out
-he was picked up by Homeland Security and tossed out of the country
I understand Fark has a soft spot for undocumented immigrants, but the immigration laws haven't changed. You will be deported if you are here illegally.  He's better off anyway.  Now he won't spend 30 years in prison. He gets away with a crime he potentially committed.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The sad thing in this case is that this guy killed someone with his car, was in this country illegally, and still got released on a relatively low $35,000 bond.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: RottenEggs: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Meh. Saves money on the prosecution and imprisonment. Not really seeing an issue here.

WTF ?

-he was here illegally
-he killed someone with his car
-he was arrested
-he bailed out
-he was picked up by Homeland Security and tossed out of the country
I understand Fark has a soft spot for undocumented immigrants, but the immigration laws haven't changed. You will be deported if you are here illegally.  He's better off anyway.  Now he won't spend 30 years in prison. He gets away with a crime he potentially committed.


I sometimes wonder if 4/5ths of this site travels.

I get read the riot act walking into canada. WALKING into Canada, in shorts, a tshirt, family in tow, all paperwork in order, because we have family in niagra and will sometimes bounce across for lunch\dinner, or uncle tim insists the casinos are better on the canuck side.

I've been denied entry before because they suspected i was doing work. On a Saturday. When i didn't have shoes. Because we were on a boat in the 1000 islands and some folks we met were tying up north for lunch.

BUT I MAY HAVE BEEN THERE ON INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS.

I get it, i occasionally do work up there, and its a shiat ton of work to do it on the level, and lots of people don't. (we do it on the level, and sometimes turn it down because of the effort). Litterally the first real question at customs in canada when you are going in for work is "Why can't a canadian do this?"

So while i'm all for immigration, spare me the argument that people do it better than america.
 
