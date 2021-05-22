 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Big Candy is Angry at THC look-alikes: "We're protecting your kids"   (cbdnewsinsider.com) divider line
56
    More: Awkward, Cannabis, Hashish, Intellectual Property, Copyright, Wrigley Jr. Company, Washington State, recent years, Tetrahydrocannabinol  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2021 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They aren't wrong
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty sure that candy has contributed to far more deaths than marijuana ever did.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, The edibles market needs to be held to the same standards as basically any company dealing with intellectual property or trademarks?

//shocked.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If we're protecting our kids we should outlaw the more addictive and deadly one, and that's not the one with THC in it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
macobserver.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get protecting your IP, but is a kid gonna reject a cookie because it isn't in Till House packaging? Keep your drugs away from kids.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sugar is far more addictive than pot.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
•Toll House, obviously
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey guys, sorry I'm late.

I'm here for the "THC isn't dangerous" circle jerk that intentionally misses the point.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thing is, weed appeals to juvenile adults as well as juveniles, these guys with the bright packaging know the market.

Man, I could groove on some Stoneo's once I hit retirement.

/looking forward to my dotage.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bowen: Hey guys, sorry I'm late.

I'm here for the "THC isn't dangerous" circle jerk that intentionally misses the point.


Sugar gives you diabetes and a host of other maladies.  That stuff should be tightly regulated.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Hey guys, sorry I'm late.

I'm here for the "THC isn't dangerous" circle jerk that intentionally misses the point.


More people die each year of water overdose than THC overdose.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Bowen: Hey guys, sorry I'm late.

I'm here for the "THC isn't dangerous" circle jerk that intentionally misses the point.

More people die each year of water overdose than THC overdose.


And the diabeetus.  Don't forget the diabeetus.  Diabeetus follows sugar the way night follows day.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.redd.it image 748x724]


As a part time Lyft driver, holy f*cking sh*t do weed people smell.


Also IP rights, like anyone else
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont listen to these corporate hoes, try the snickle instead its much healthier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah that's a asking for a suing.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, if some parent let's their kid get ahold of a $45 gummybear, fark that richtrash parent.

I have the same amount of sympathy as I do for parents that let toddlers access loaded firearms, but the cannabis isn't actually dangerous, it's just really farking pricey.

It's a non-problem. Find a real problem to be irritated about instead, like not brushing after each meal.

People who don't brush after they eat, stink.
They don't deserve friends.
Sugar causes stankmouth.

Keep your masks on, you ugly, stankmouthed, weedhating, sugarshills.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the actual examples - no, you can't use the name "Skittles" for your rainbow-colored oblate spheroid candy with an S stamped on it, regardless of whether it has THC.

Use some of your product to engage your creativity to come up with a new name.
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not as though candy companies respected tobacco trademarks until well into the '80s, with their conveniently pocket-sized-boxed candy and bubble gum "sticks".

But yes, a quality product should have no need to ride on another brand's coattails. Cut it out, you dopers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Looking at the actual examples - no, you can't use the name "Skittles" for your rainbow-colored oblate spheroid candy with an S stamped on it, regardless of whether it has THC.

Use some of your product to engage your creativity to come up with a new name.


Spliffles.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got nuthin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In WA from day one of legalization there has been a prohibition against packaging edibles in such a manner as they might appeal to kids who aren't old enough to know that they are meant for adults only. Also certain things like gummy bears are specifically banned in the recreational market (but if you know someone with a medical card they might hook you up). It seems to me the problem in CA is that a lot of unlicensed stores opened up posing as state certified retailers and kicked off a wild, wild west arms race competing for customers.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THC gummies never gave me a cavity, however before it was legal, weed did subject me to a cavity search.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candies are for children. Real men eat Vanilla Bean Icecream.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [macobserver.com image 300x246]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother is a 77-year-old stage 4 pancreatic cancer patient who depends on edibles to manage her anxiety so she can sleep at night.

If you come for my mommy's weed because you're too goddamned stupid and lazy to watch your kids, I will farking WRECK you.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Candy: Stop pretending this is about anything but protecting your trademarks/copyrights. It's completely fine to defend those, the faux "we care about children" crap is unneeded (and a bit disingenuous coming from a candy peddler).

Big Edibles: Stop violating trademarks/copyrights. It's not like you need any more marketing than a friggin' pot leaf anyway.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: [Fark user image 750x375]

Yeah that's a asking for a suing.


Purchased by Trayvons worldwide.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be no different than if ANY company copied the look and packaging for any brand made by a competitor sold in the US. I'm surprised A. the edibles companies were so dumb as to use replica names and imagery, and B. it has taken this long for the lawsuits to roll out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.redd.it image 748x724]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nose candy still ok though, right?
 
bughunter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Ten years ago it was the luck of the draw if you bought a brownie," said Henry Wykowski, a lawyer who has focused on cannabis law for 17 years. "You didn't know where you would wind up."

Passed out on the floor of the ladies' room in a Hostess factory?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't believe in the legitimacy of intellectual property but I don't have a problem with this.

Mind-altering and/or addictive goods should not be marketed towards children or youth. Companies that sell this kind of stuff should not be using marketing seemingly designed to appeal to these demographics.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, The edibles market needs to be held to the same standards as basically any company dealing with intellectual property or trademarks?

//shocked.


Yeah, this "big candy" bullshiat is stupid. Copyright/trademark violation is a real thing, this isn't some corporate bully shiat here.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image image 200x213]

Got nuthin.


Do not look up Small Wonder fanfiction. Not even after a dozen spliffies candies.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stuff in Nevada is marked on the candy and the bar that it is THC candy, and does not look like any commercial candy.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My mother is a 77-year-old stage 4 pancreatic cancer patient who depends on edibles to manage her anxiety so she can sleep at night.

If you come for my mommy's weed because you're too goddamned stupid and lazy to watch your kids, I will farking WRECK you.


It's not really about the children, but:
cbdnewsinsider.comView Full Size

That's copyright infringement and intentionally misleading, and yes, a side effect is a child (or adult) may dig in without the realization of what's in it. They can knock that shiat off.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
joeydevilla.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Looking at the actual examples - no, you can't use the name "Skittles" for your rainbow-colored oblate spheroid candy with an S stamped on it, regardless of whether it has THC.

Use some of your product to engage your creativity to come up with a new name.


I have to believe the people who made this stuff completely ignored their lawyer's advice.  If they had one.  I bet they do now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dinki: Pretty sure that candy has contributed to far more deaths than marijuana ever did.


More than one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zimbach: It's not as though candy companies respected tobacco trademarks until well into the '80s, with their conveniently pocket-sized-boxed candy and bubble gum "sticks".

But yes, a quality product should have no need to ride on another brand's coattails. Cut it out, you dopers.


Those were to get kids smoking.
Apples and oranges.
Eventually the research will get done and it will show some people have dysfunction of the endocannabinoid system.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is like the panic in the 60's and 70's that KIDS would get LSD in their halloween candy bars and CARTOON character were on stickers the kid would lick and go on a acid trip.  Yeah...like sorry kid, you're not getting a 20 dollar tab of Acid that you'd just waste watching TeleTubbies with the sound off listening to Yanni.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Petey4335: [Fark user image image 200x213]

Got nuthin.

Do not look up Small Wonder fanfiction. Not even after a dozen spliffies candies.


🤢
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.