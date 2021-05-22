 Skip to content
(MSN)   Canadian vigilante whips off the goalie gloves and saves New Yorker. Sometimes, justice says sorry
13
    Canada, LOCAL LEGENDS, good Samaritan, New York subway platform  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No "Heruoo" tag, eh?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can take the man out of Winnipeg, but you can't take the Winnipeg out of the man.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not all heros work at Tim Hortens
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Drop the gloves to open a can of wupass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bone Spurs and Harmony: Not all heros work at Tim Horteons


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But usually not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farking NY subway reclaiming it's top spot as a wretched hive of scum and villainy
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because good Canadian memes never die (proud Canadian here).
Fark user imageView Full Size
And something you'd only find in a Quebec (where I live) Walmart
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Farking NY subway reclaiming it's top spot as a wretched hive of scum and villainy


2nd place is the strip in Vegas, Johnny.
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's hear it for men that were high heels, suspenders and a bra.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But usually not.

[Fark user image image 258x386]


Got all 4 of those
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: Because good Canadian memes never die (proud Canadian here).[Fark user image image 811x948]And something you'd only find in a Quebec (where I live) Walmart[Fark user image image 482x643]


You must be happy w3 just got some heat relief
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

frankb00th: monkeyboycjc: Because good Canadian memes never die (proud Canadian here).[Fark user image image 811x948]And something you'd only find in a Quebec (where I live) Walmart[Fark user image image 482x643]

You must be happy w3 just got some heat relief


No shiate man/woman.... that little rain, intense as it was....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
