(Fox11 Los Angeles)   He should ask for a refund   (foxla.com)
48
posted to Main » on 22 May 2021 at 6:05 PM



Unobtanium
2 hours ago  
Officers were en route to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and backed into the patrol car, police officials said.
The driver of the car got out and was observed wearing body armor as he moved toward the officers, who had exited their car, police said. The suspect had his right hand hidden behind his back, counted backward from three and was moving his arm forward before officers fired at him, officials said.

That's one way to commit suicide, I guess.
 
hej
1 hour ago  
Is that all he was wearing?
 
robodog
1 hour ago  
Again?
The first time in aware of a suspect wearing body armor during an encounter with the police was the North Hollywood bank heist back in 1997.
 
tuxq
1 hour ago  
Get your Fark Police Hate/Love Bingo cards ready, farkers.
 
BuckTurgidson
1 hour ago  
dogtrainingobedienceschool.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
1 hour ago  
Probably bought it from the Tacticool guys, 'as seen on TV'. And it works just as well as the other stuff.
 
monsatano
1 hour ago  

I also saw that documentary.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Ima gonna wait for some more facts before I fly off the handle.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
1 hour ago  
The guy in the voiceover identifies the car as a "small Honda sedan", and it's actually a mid-sized Hyundai Sonata....

Solid reporting there, Lou.
 
C18H27NO3
1 hour ago  
What a moran.
Before this escapade he should've put it on and had one of his friends test it first.
 
kabloink
1 hour ago  
The man's car bore decals spelling out messages including "New world order,'' "Women Rule'' and "Cancel all Bibles,'' according to reports from the scene.

An atheist afraid of a few individuals controlling the world that also liked dominatrices?
 
alechemist
1 hour ago  
Which is why you shouldn't buy body armor via a Facebook ad.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

What I find fascinating is there's literally no amount of suicide by cop that would make police change their behavior none 500 people a day could get themselves killed by cops every single day and definitely and I doubt that they would even begin to discuss changing their behavior
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Always find that shootout interesting if they had worn slightly lighter armor and left quicker and not engaged in a protracted shootout they probably would have gotten away
 
hlehmann
1 hour ago  

Lived about five miles from that bank at the time, though some years earlier we had lived just a few blocks away.  When that robbery went down the Mrs. and I were enjoying an out of town anniversary trip (IYKWIMAITYD), so we only heard about it after the fact from our babysitter.  It was a *huge* thing at the time.  As I recall the cops had to go down to the gun shop on Oxnard Street to borrow weapons because they were so completely outgunned.
 
manitobamadman
1 hour ago  
Strange message on the car.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
1 hour ago  

I'd shoot you for the lack of punctuation
 
farkingismybusiness
1 hour ago  

Ok, Buddy Rich.

I'm telling all ya'll it's a sabotage.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
This seems to be a good shoot. Sucks for the officers.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
55 minutes ago  

Is your MAGA shirt bullet proof?
 
mchaboud
53 minutes ago  

Sorry... MAGA shirts are bullshiat-proof.  There's no end to how much bullshiat those idiots will lap up like puppies.
 
Capt.Plywood
53 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
52 minutes ago  

Oh yeah, this thread doesn't stand a chance.
 
Ketchuponsteak
51 minutes ago  

Yeah, that's been on Fark a few times.

WTF. Can't these morons test such a vest on a chair or something. Oh, it's because they are morons, isn't it?

---

Of those stickers he had on his car, the "women rule" one confused me. Is that some incel thing?
 
phishrace
50 minutes ago  

If your car has shiat like that written all over it, cops should be able to bring you in on a 72 hour psych hold based on that alone.

Section 5151: Batshiat crazy writing all over vehicle
 
Ketchuponsteak
50 minutes ago  

I was guessing Incel. But dunno, am curious
 
RottenEggs
49 minutes ago  
He seems like the kind of fella who was looking for attention .
 
jsmilky
47 minutes ago  
Women are the true power of our society.
 
Someone Else's Alt
46 minutes ago  

Yep.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
46 minutes ago  

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans
45 minutes ago  

Who's Trump?
 
HighlanderRPI
43 minutes ago  

What, no eagle? Peak Murica not activated
 
Ketchuponsteak
43 minutes ago  

Yeah, society only needs one man to reproduce.

Its probably a mistake that I was trying to understand what he was on about, I saw his car after my post, and it seems, special.
 
Psychohazard
38 minutes ago  

Looks white.
 
Private_Citizen
36 minutes ago  

His horn is just a 150dB eagle screech.
 
FormlessOne
35 minutes ago  

FTFY. Crazy crosses a lot of boundaries & groups. Seriously, that was a crazy person who decided to commit suicide by cop.
 
talkertopc
27 minutes ago  
Can you get a refund from wish.com?
 
Madman drummers bummers
27 minutes ago  
*IF* it happened the way it was described, it seems justified. Cop or not.

But if all we have is the cops' word, well, at this point I simply assume anything a cop says is a lie, until shown otherwise.
 
WelldeadLink
19 minutes ago  

Put me down as Love Bingo.
 
WelldeadLink
18 minutes ago  
Slow learner.

Body armor-wearing man killed by LAPD in Hollywood had been shot by police before
 
Gyrfalcon
17 minutes ago  
Daring cops to kill you is a pretty good way to ensure it happens.
 
WelldeadLink
14 minutes ago  
ktla.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
13 minutes ago  

Ordinarily, I agree with you. BUT, the perps vehicle has turned States Witness, and Wow does it have a crazy story to tell:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve
10 minutes ago  

Explains the body armor. He must have figured he didn't die last time so he'd make sure it was a head shot this time.
 
ZMugg
10 minutes ago  

Why are all the "T"'s upside down, I wonder?
 
Freds Bank
7 minutes ago  
REFUND?!!
Youtube fQaavQNGsMY
 
Madman drummers bummers
4 minutes ago  

Yep, okay, you have a point: the cops were probably telling the truth in this case. I'm convinced that crazy is directly correlated to the number of stickers you have on your vehicle. Doesn't matter if they're liberal, conservative, or anywhere else on the spectrum, it's the number that matters. Kind of like with cats.
 
Someone Else's Alt
2 minutes ago  

Some loser. I heard he publicly said he wants to fark his own daughter.
 
