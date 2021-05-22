 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Subby totally wants to crash a Maori marriage after seeing this because it looks epic   (youtube.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And now for the groom's ceremonial Changing Of The Pants.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Googled to find a translation and found this article about the video. Not a ton of new information, but it does have a translation!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Subby doesn't know the difference between wedding and marriage.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jbc: In other news, Subby doesn't know the difference between wedding and marriage.


Princess Bride Marriage
Youtube u2m6sHROA3U
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a way to usher in the war of wills that is a marriage.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's also for a rite of passage.  Too bad there are any bar mitzvahs in Maori land.

It's also NZ's All Blacks traditional opening of an international football (soccer) match.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I heard that the New Zealand soccer team does the Haka dance before a game. It 's the best thing you'll see all afternoon.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of the three people I've knowingly talked much to that had major Maori cultural heritage, from them all at one time or another I heard the phrase, "Haka is life."  They were pretty much saying it the same way you'd say, "You need to eat." - just a statement of fact.

/one of those, "When you run into something that makes someone from another culture genuinely different" moments
//of course I immediately reclassified them as strange scary others and began my program of discrimination!
///well, no - I thought, "Hmm that's pretty cool to have something seriously uniting like that."
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Watch it to the end every time.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a lot like a rural Manitoba wedding social, less booze, and not as violent though.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Māori were not constantly at war, but they did live with the constant threat of war.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's amazing. A lot of testosterone. I love the shot of the gorgeous, intense bridesmaid in the middle.
 
