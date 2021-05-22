 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   $515 Million Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold, charitable souls declaring how they would only keep enough to pay off debts and give away the rest so everyone else should do the same to the right   (cnn.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$515m? I'd emulate Mr. Beast for a while. But I'm still keeping enough to retire on.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psh, after the taxes, you're down to a measly $370 million.  What's even the point?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering what little you get for what you pay for stuff all spending is charitable Jesus Christ half the products out there only give the illusion of being a product
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would buy me some politicians!
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would donate all the proceeds to the "Hendawg Makes His Own Wishes Come True Foundation"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean some a hole in Pennsylvania got my ticket!  I had a really good feeling about this one.  It was just like all the time's the Holy Spirit told me my church was true.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I would buy me some politicians!


I would too, get Manchin and Sinema on board with at least a $15 minimum wage, if I could lobby them with that money.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I would buy me some politicians!


I thought about that but it turns out AOC and all the really cute ones are not up for sale.  The only ones you can purchase are the really creepy Gaetz and Cruz models and why the hell would you want them lounging around your house?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! I'd hide that stash in so many different investments even my financial advisor would have trouble finding it all. The point is to horde it until you become a billionaire so you can then take your seat at the table with the rest of the people who control the world.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I would buy me some politicians!


Buying politicians is a curse upon this country.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Psh, after the taxes, you're down to a measly $370 million.  What's even the point?


I'll tell you what the point is:

740 chicks at the same time, man.
 
Esroc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark giving any of it away. I'd spend enough of it to completely disappear with it, ending up in a nondescript house in the middle of nowhere with essentially an airlock for a front door. I'd order everything I want online, never leave the house ever again, and spend the rest of my life alone masturbating, watching TV, and playing video games. Basically like I live now, but I could afford to never have to interact with another human unwillingly ever again.

People can fight over whatever is left after my bloated corpse is eventually discovered fused to my recliner.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
50 acres. Middle-of-nowhere ranch with an airstrip. New Skylane with all the bells and whistles. '65 Stingray. '79 TransAm. New mid-engine Vette. Whatever my wife & kids want for rides and houses. Half of the rest in interest-bearing stuff, the other half to form a philanthropic organization that invests in desalinization and clean energy solutions.

And a shiat ton of guitars.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That'd buy a lot of Dogecoin!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Esroc: fark giving any of it away. I'd spend enough of it to completely disappear with it, ending up in a nondescript house in the middle of nowhere with essentially an airlock for a front door. I'd order everything I want online, never leave the house ever again, and spend the rest of my life alone masturbating, watching TV, and playing video games. Basically like I live now, but I could afford to never have to interact with another human unwillingly ever again.

People can fight over whatever is left after my bloated corpse is eventually discovered fused to my recliner.


And in addition to all that, apparently I'd change my Fark login to Esroc.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ha Ha! A stupid person that's bad at math bought that ticket. Don't they know that according to fark, no one actually wins the lottery? What a sucker.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: ShavedOrangutan: Psh, after the taxes, you're down to a measly $370 million.  What's even the point?

I'll tell you what the point is:

740 chicks at the same time, man.


That's one hell of a clambake.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Esroc: People can fight over whatever is left after my bloated corpse is eventually discovered fused to my recliner.


Challenge accepted, dead rich dude.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The correct answer is hookers and blow, right?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dad side of the family is top 10% rich. They are straight up assholes to anyone who does not agree with their point of view. Some of their kids are borderline narcissistic. Money is amazing when your needs are taken care of but most of the time turn you into people you despise.

Making 60k from internet payments for the rest of your life after all your debt is paid can make you a reasonable person.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I win the money, I'll go on live tv, burn all of it, and then jump into the flames of fortune!

You know I've seen a video where a guy got struck by lightning twice. It made me think, why, out of everyone in this world, did this man get struck by lightning twice when the odds are very small? Why get hit with something horrible twice, instead of get something wonderful or happy in life? Bad things are so easy to come by for some people.

If you're a normal person who never wins big or never loses horribly, be thankful. Other people struggle and your mediocre life is their paradise.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The correct answer is hookers and blow, right?


For most of it. You will just waste the rest.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was more interested in the story on the side that "Charlie Bit My Finger" is going to be sold as an NFT.
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would buy a craft brewery (not too hoppy) and a craft distillery (vodka, gin and rye).

Then drink the profits.

Oh and get some therapy for my kids having to watch their dad drink all day in a Speedo.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would buy the New York Mets then laugh all the way to the bank.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bankroll a AAA video game made to my specifications. Whatever's left, live it up for as long as I can.
 
ZenMechanic [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I win that (I won't) - I'm on a boat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 602x316]


Exactly.
/
I got really lucky and managed to do it while being hundredaire.
 
Lego_Addict
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is subby new to fark? Hookers and blow all the way.
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd replace the kitchen appliances, buy a new lawnmower, and get an Xbox with HALO (I hear it's pretty good).

Maybe get some new tires for the truck and some new furnace filters.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Considering what little you get for what you pay for stuff all spending is charitable Jesus Christ half the products out there only give the illusion of being a product


I blame Chili's. I think they started it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buy house at Lake Chelan, and another one down in Florida so I can "snowbird" down there every winter.

Also:

Seahawks season tickets.
Do an around the world trip in a private jet.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aspen.

If you stay in your town, you're always 'that rich SOB'.

In Aspen, it's more 'you're only a millionaire? Isn't that cute. Guards, remove this piss-ant at once! The nerve of a simple millionaire, trying to fit in here'.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: chuggernaught: I would buy me some politicians!

I thought about that but it turns out AOC and all the really cute ones are not up for sale.  The only ones you can purchase are the really creepy Gaetz and Cruz models and why the hell would you want them lounging around your house?


Buy them and make them fight to the death for your amusement.

regmovies.comView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My favorite is the people who say they'd not quite working.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wife and I decided we would keep $10 million and use the rest to fund free or affordable housing complexes that feature support staff like daycare, transportation, or help getting social services
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: chuggernaught: I would buy me some politicians!

I thought about that but it turns out AOC and all the really cute ones are not up for sale.  The only ones you can purchase are the really creepy Gaetz and Cruz models and why the hell would you want them lounging around your house?


I'd gladly offer Cruz a quarter of a million to kick him in the balls.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: ShavedOrangutan: Psh, after the taxes, you're down to a measly $370 million.  What's even the point?

I'll tell you what the point is:

740 chicks at the same time, man.


That's half a million per chick.


aceshowbiz.comView Full Size


"There'sh top shelf pushy, and then there'sh 64 year old shingle malt."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Aspen.

If you stay in your town, you're always 'that rich SOB'.

In Aspen, it's more 'you're only a millionaire? Isn't that cute. Guards, remove this piss-ant at once! The nerve of a simple millionaire, trying to fit in here'.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Also, they can tell you're nouveau riche when you dress like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
By a weed shop (or two or three) in Colorado so there's always income, give away the rest, smoke free for the rest of my life while reading books.

How can anyone have hundreds of millions of dollars and not use most of it to help other human beings? That's a farking crime against humanity right there.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ehh, simple enough/  Split it in two.  One half is mine for living on the rest of my life.  the other half is my "do good, do bad, do some of both" pile.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: By a weed shop (or two or three) in Colorado so there's always income, give away the rest, smoke free for the rest of my life while reading books.

How can anyone have hundreds of millions of dollars and not use most of it to help other human beings? That's a farking crime against humanity right there.


Is buying the New York Mets considered helping other human beings?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: My favorite is the people who say they'd not quite working.


I tell all my bosses: "Oh dude, you wouldn't ever hear from me again".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: Considering what little you get for what you pay for stuff all spending is charitable Jesus Christ half the products out there only give the illusion of being a product

I blame Chili's. I think they started it.


Actually I blame Microsoft and I blame cell phones.
Microsoft products are not mission critical.
And cell phones are not guaranteed to actually work in any specific manner.
After the world became comfortable with those two realities/ or became completely ignorant of those two realities (I guess remained ignorant of those realities) all the other fark head corporations followed suit! farking scumbag motherfarkers!!!🤮🤮🤮
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So I have a question.

Is it illegal to pay a 16 year old to have sex with me when she turns 18?

/asking for a friend
//I don't play lotto
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Wife and I decided we would keep $10 million and use the rest to fund free or affordable housing complexes that feature support staff like daycare, transportation, or help getting social services


Was thinking of building a rent to own subdivision.
Why should Rich pieces of shiat be the only people living in a gated little neighborhood.
fark rich people
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: winedrinkingman: chuggernaught: I would buy me some politicians!

I thought about that but it turns out AOC and all the really cute ones are not up for sale.  The only ones you can purchase are the really creepy Gaetz and Cruz models and why the hell would you want them lounging around your house?

I'd gladly offer Cruz a quarter of a million to kick him in the balls.


I suspect he'd take you up on it and then like it.
Something tells me he likes being dominated
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: So I have a question.

Is it illegal to pay a 16 year old to have sex with me when she turns 18?

/asking for a friend
//I don't play lotto


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd pay off all my debts, give some to my brothers, travel, and go back to college. Also buy a bunch of cool electronics.
 
