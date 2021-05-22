 Skip to content
(AARP)   Six product shortages that could make this summer suck   (aarp.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gasoline? Ha, not me. I have at least three garbage bags and a laundry basket full of gas.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I notice the section on chicken says nothing about all those Tyson workers who were sickened or killed by COVID-19
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: I notice the section on chicken says nothing about all those Tyson workers who were sickened or killed by COVID-19


No one wants to do to chicken what Oprah did to beef.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ketchup"???

Sure, that's a summer-destroyer right there.

/no it's not - stop eating sugar water!
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still wondering why I can't find Metamucil in any stores.  figured the AARP would be all over that one, but I guess not

/seriously - I can't find it anywhere. Target and Walmart have their store brands available, but not the real deal
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew, can you make AARP links not appear to Farkers under 55 years old?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chlorine was an unexpected potential shortage. Is it finally being added to the gene pool to prevent a repeat of 2016?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Ketchup"???

Sure, that's a summer-destroyer right there.

/no it's not - stop eating sugar water!


No shortage of ketchup here. Filipina wife = always having large stocks of banana ketchup.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6. Chlorine

I learned this yesterday. You can't buy it anywhere around here.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for gas, whose prices are going down in my area, I can live without any of those and I have plenty of ketchup. Like last year's liquid gold, hand sanitizer, I look forward to cheap chicken next year.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double whammy: US producers sterilize processed chicken with bleach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7.) Ammo
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Astroglide shortage is gonna be rough.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Ketchup"???

Sure, that's a summer-destroyer right there.

/no it's not - stop eating sugar water!


What am I supposed to put on my steak if there's no ketchup?!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: I notice the section on chicken says nothing about all those Tyson workers who were sickened or killed by COVID-19


That's in the "People shortages that made last summer suck." article

/which AARP didn't write
//'cause no one wants to talk about the dead
///because for some reason we're determined to underplay this shiat
////gods forbid we human up and face the reality - focus on the less scary shiat quick
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get by with beer and beef.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been assured there will be no shortage of subby's mom.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken and lumber?  Does not affect me, I use nothing but beef for all my home repair and construction needs.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Drew, can you make AARP links not appear to Farkers under 55 years old?


You think there are Farkers under 55 years old?  The only new blood on this site in the last decade is Russians and bots.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: That Astroglide shortage is gonna be rough.


The market is all dried up.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Fark was made for
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: What am I supposed to put on my steak if there's no ketchup?!


Catsup
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everything tastes better with ketchup"

That's how you know TFA is wrong about everything.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Chariset: I notice the section on chicken says nothing about all those Tyson workers who were sickened or killed by COVID-19

No one wants to do to chicken what Oprah did to beef.


"What Oprah Did To Beef"- dude, quit sharing your Pornhub searches.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: I'm still wondering why I can't find Metamucil in any stores.  figured the AARP would be all over that one, but I guess not

/seriously - I can't find it anywhere. Target and Walmart have their store brands available, but not the real deal


Must be a regional thing there's plenty down here in San Antonio
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: I'm still wondering why I can't find Metamucil in any stores.  figured the AARP would be all over that one, but I guess not

/seriously - I can't find it anywhere. Target and Walmart have their store brands available, but not the real deal


As an alternative, eat foods with fermentable/soluble fiber, e.g., lentils, Jerusalem artichokes, psyllium seed powder (not the husks).  That type of fiber feeds the good gut bugs, which, in turn, promotes gut motility, e.g., keeping things moving along in the GI tract.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: "Everything tastes better with ketchup"

That's how you know TFA is wrong about everything.


Amen.  For me it exists as a basis for some BBQ sauce and a few oddballs where it's a mix-in with 104 other things so you can't taste it - the end.  As is?  No me gusta

/don't mean you gotta hate it - you do you
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: 6. Chlorine

I learned this yesterday. You can't buy it anywhere around here.


Doesn't bromine also disinfect pool water?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: 6. Chlorine

I learned this yesterday. You can't buy it anywhere around here.


Salt water system for the win. No longer have a pool but that was a huge upgrade in general water quality.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Gasoline? Ha, not me. I have at least three garbage bags and a laundry basket full of gas.


I did the same thing but with Ketchup ..
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did Covid cause a shortage of truck drivers? The causation isn't obvious to me and the article didn't elaborate on that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Ketchup"???


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PS5?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketchup shortage? Well, that means there will be plenty of hot dogs because who the heck can choke down a hot dog without lots of ketchup?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semiconductors
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Ammo


This, although that hasn't been as bad as under the Obama panics.  My local range has been keeping a "members stash" at somewhat tolerable prices so 9mm, 22lr and 223 and occasionally other calibers have been making regular appearances.  I even managed to get 1k small rifle primers last night when doing the adoption paperwork for my latest range toy, and 2lbs of powder online last night.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

encephlavator: Ketchup shortage? Well, that means there will be plenty of hot dogs because who the heck can choke down a hot dog without lots of ketchup?


Uh, with relish?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes!  Not ketchup!  What will people with child-like eating habits put on their hot dogs?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: I'm still wondering why I can't find Metamucil in any stores.  figured the AARP would be all over that one, but I guess not

/seriously - I can't find it anywhere. Target and Walmart have their store brands available, but not the real deal


Store brand metamucil is the same thing.

But you should head over to the food aisle instead, anyway...

foodsharkmarfa.comView Full Size


/yummy
//effectively the same thing
///metamucil with nutritional value!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

encephlavator: Ketchup shortage? Well, that means there will be plenty of hot dogs because who the heck can choke down a hot dog without lots of ketchup?


That is the most disgusting thing I've read on Fark all day, and I've been lurking the Politics Tab.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If there were a shortage of

Fark user imageView Full Size


then the AARP would have a collective panic attack.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

encephlavator: Ketchup shortage? Well, that means there will be plenty of hot dogs because who the heck can choke down a hot dog without lots of ketchup?


The correct answer to this would be "your mom". But I'm not that crass.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Uzzah: ZAZ: Drew, can you make AARP links not appear to Farkers under 55 years old?

You think there are Farkers under 55 years old?  The only new blood on this site in the last decade is Russians and bots.


Whoa there... I made my account when I was 19. And that was 16 years ago!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Naturally, AARP has a problem with a ketchup shortage. Their members won't be able to stuff their pockets and purses with the little packets after 4PM dinner at the local diner.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: encephlavator: Ketchup shortage? Well, that means there will be plenty of hot dogs because who the heck can choke down a hot dog without lots of ketchup?

That is the most disgusting thing I've read on Fark all day, and I've been lurking the Politics Tab.


From what I've seen, Trumpers only spread their junk outside the Politics tab.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Gasoline? Ha, not me. I have at least three garbage bags and a laundry basket full of gas.


Everybody knows the smart thing to do is to store in the gallon ziplock baggies so you can measure it out better.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Might be hard to get by without gasolin or chickene, but please don't run out of


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This can't possibly affect m...CHICKEN?!?
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Uzzah: ZAZ: Drew, can you make AARP links not appear to Farkers under 55 years old?

You think there are Farkers under 55 years old?  The only new blood on this site in the last decade is Russians and bots.


Turning 40 tmrw.....not thrilled, but it beats 55.


Also, not Russian for what it's worth.
 
