(AP News) Country roads take people away from home in West Virginia
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reasons for leaving vary, but common themes emerge: a lack of opportunity or low pay; not enough to do; a political climate that some find oppressive, and poor cellphone and internet service...

...sudden lack of mountaintops...
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"West Virginia reminds me of a drunk cousin," Recco said. "It's like this cousin that you have that can't get itself together. I love West Virginia. I love it. It's where my roots are from. (But) I couldn't with that state anymore."

Solid description, just needed additional tweaker reference.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: common themes emerge


TL;DR: Red state.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberals leaving, conservatives staying
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd blame it on Joe Manchin, hands down. He's overseen failure left and right plus, turned a blind eye when 45,000,000,000 pills flew under his nose. DINO.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Liberals leaving, conservatives staying


Smart fleeing, Stupid becoming even more violent.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
🎵  Mountin' Momma 🎵
 
