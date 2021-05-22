 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The bureau of prisons have investigated themselves and found no evidence of wrongdoing   (apnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Associated Press, AP RADIO, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, jail time, Rockefeller Center, AP NEWS, College football  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2021 at 2:15 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Both officers who were guarding Epstein were working overtime because of staffing shortages. One of the guards, who did not primarily work as a correctional officer, was working a fifth straight day of overtime. The other guard was working mandatory overtime, meaning a second eight-hour shift of the day.

But it's the guards facing punishment, not the warden.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The article does not support Subby's headline.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who has been a vocal critic of the Justice Department's handling of Epstein's case, called the deal "unacceptable" and said the public deserves to see a report detailing the prison agency's failures.

Oh my, his party won't like that at all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: Both officers who were guarding Epstein were working overtime because of staffing shortages. One of the guards, who did not primarily work as a correctional officer, was working a fifth straight day of overtime. The other guard was working mandatory overtime, meaning a second eight-hour shift of the day.

But it's the guards facing punishment, not the warden.


I imagine "prison guard" is another one of those jobs where nothing is ever expected to happen.
You appear at work, you sit around, fill out paperwork, do the bare minimum, make big bucks (only if you work lots of overtime), you go home.
Then one day you are "guarding" an extremely famous person and your life is screwed.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: Both officers who were guarding Epstein were working overtime because of staffing shortages. One of the guards, who did not primarily work as a correctional officer, was working a fifth straight day of overtime. The other guard was working mandatory overtime, meaning a second eight-hour shift of the day.

But it's the guards facing punishment, not the warden.


but imagine how much a burger would cost if we paid those fry cooks $15/hr
wait which thread is this?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A plea deal is explicitly an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Both officers who were guarding Epstein were working overtime because of staffing shortages. One of the guards, who did not primarily work as a correctional officer, was working a fifth straight day of overtime. The other guard was working mandatory overtime, meaning a second eight-hour shift of the day.

But it's the guards facing punishment, not the warden.


Yeah, but what you're saying is based on the belief that Epstein actually committed suicide.

The situation where the guards were exhausted might have been intentional. And when they "fell asleep" is when Epstein was murdered.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They are just doing this to cover up the fact that Epstein was killed by members of (political party I don't like)
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: bughunter: Both officers who were guarding Epstein were working overtime because of staffing shortages. One of the guards, who did not primarily work as a correctional officer, was working a fifth straight day of overtime. The other guard was working mandatory overtime, meaning a second eight-hour shift of the day.

But it's the guards facing punishment, not the warden.

Yeah, but what you're saying is based on the belief that Epstein actually committed suicide.

The situation where the guards were exhausted might have been intentional. And when they "fell asleep" is when Epstein was murdered.


Yeah but what you're saying is based on the belief that Epstein didn't have a few Terabytes of information to be released upon his untimely suspicious death.

/you don't kill a pimp like that all at once
//why do you think Maxwell is still alive?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here I thought it was going to be the actions of BOP goons in Portland during protests last summer
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Misch: Here I thought it was going to be the actions of BOP goons in Portland during protests last summer


Are they even bothering to investigate themselves? Or are they just saying "Nothing to see here, citizen. Move along if you know what's good for you"?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.